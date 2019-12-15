Climate lobby meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Citizens’ Climate Lobby meets from 6-8:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at Central United Methodist Church, third floor. Newcomers may arrive 15 minutes early for an introduction to the group. Contact: michigan@citizensclimatelobby.org.
Senator hosts coffee hour
KALKASKA — Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, hosts a coffee hour at 2 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Kalkaska Village Office. Residents of the 35th District are invited to share their opinions, discuss concerns with state government or ask for help with state issues. More details: 855-347-8035.
Holiday coping discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — Catholic Human Services hosts its annual Holiday Coping Strategies for Families from 6-7:30 p.m. Dec. 19. The session is geared toward people in recovery or dealing with addictions. Cookies and coffee are available. RSVP: 231-947-8110.
Culinary program available
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Works! recently launched a culinary apprenticeship program. The opportunity includes paid work and college education. Participants receive a Sous Chef certification from the American Culinary Federation, a certificate in Hospitality from North Central Michigan College and a U.S. Department of Labor National Credential upon completion. Applications are due Dec. 20. More details: 231-929-5000 or 800-692-7774.
Holiday event
BELLAIRE — The Tannenbaum Blitzen from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 21 at Shanty Creek Resort. A community pasta buffet is available at Ivan’s Café.
The evening also includes a torchlight parade down Schuss Mountain, caroling around the tree, cookie decorating and a visit from Santa. Fireworks conclude the event. Local nonprofit Luv Pacs is collecting toothpaste, wipes, baby shampoo, baby bottle brushes and other items.
Tickets are $13 for adults, $8 for kids ages 5-12.
Live in the Yurt
TRAVERSE CITY — The Little Fleet hosts its next Live in the Yurt concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 23. This show features Michigan artist Seth Bernard. Space is limited. Tickets are $15. Contact: 231-943-1116.
Winter celebration
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Wolf Lodge hosts its annual Snowland celebration through Jan. 5. Families can enjoy visits with Santa, the nightly Snowfall Celebration, the Frosty Fest Family Dance Party and other seasonal activities. Santa hat wolf ears are available to purchase, with $2 from each sale going to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Additionally, a hot cocoa bar is in the lobby. Contact: 866-478-9653.
