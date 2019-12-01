Wrapping available
ELK RAPIDS — Century 21 Northland offers a gift wrapping station from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 2-20 at 116 River St. Donations for Meals on Wheels are accepted.
Serenity Vigil
KALKASKA — Live Well Kalkaska Substance Free Coalition and Celebrate Recovery-Kalkaska host the annual Serenity Vigil at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Church of Christ. Local author Patricia Steele gives a presentation and signs her book “The Gift of Second Chances.” The event concludes with a candlelight walk to a tree on the Kart Trail, where people can place an ornament to honor loved ones who died because of substance abuse. A grief counselor and child care are available.
Holiday party, silent auction
TRAVERSE CITY — American Association of University Women, Traverse City Branch hosts its annual holiday party and silent auction at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. The event includes a light dinner and music by Hammer’d. Auction proceeds fund AAUW scholarships. Guests and prospective members are welcome. A $10 donation is suggested.
Parkinson’s support meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Parkinson’s Network North Evening Support Group meets at 6 p.m. Dec. 3 at Foster Family Health Center. Oleson’s Food Stores provides the entrée for this holiday potluck. Contact: 231-947-7389.
American Legion meeting
ELK RAPIDS — American Legion Post 350 meets at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at Calvary Lutheran Church. Veterans who served honorably from Dec. 7, 1941 to the present may join the group. More information: alishaadell@yahoo.com.
Informational session
TRAVERSE CITY — Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan hosts a drop-in information session from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 4 at Fieldstone Market. Talk with licensing workers and families about the fostering or adoption process.
Library celebrates one year
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Public Library hosts an open house from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 5. Celebrate the building’s first year at 9411 10th St.
Comfort and Joy Bags
SUTTONS BAY — Leelanau County Senior Services collects items for its Comfort and Joy Bags through Dec. 6. Non-perishable food, toiletries and other donations are needed. Questions: 231-256-8121.
Kids holiday party
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Area Chamber of Commerce and Friends of Interlochen Public Library host the Interlochen Area Children’s Christmas Party on Dec. 6. Enjoy the tree lighting at 5 p.m. at Tom’s Food Market, and then visits with Santa at the library. The evening also includes caroling, holiday stories and card making. Refreshments provided.
Joshua Davis concert
LELAND — Michigan musician Joshua Davis performs at 8 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Old Art Building. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Proceeds benefit Leelanau Children’s Center. More information: 231-256-2131.
Fill a Subaru
TRAVERSE CITY — The Fill a Subaru event starts at 10 a.m. Dec. 7 at Serra Subaru of Traverse City. Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan is collecting for Pete’s Place, which serves at risk youth. Needed items include body wash, razors, deodorant, combs, new clothing, granola bars and ramen noodles.
Church service
TRAVERSE CITY — Grace Episcopal Church hosts an Advent quiet service at 11 a.m. Dec. 7. Everyone is welcome to join the Centering Prayer Community in reflection.
Maritime academy celebration
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC Great Lakes Maritime Academy celebrates its 50th anniversary from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Hagerty Center.
The keynote speaker is Mark H. Buzby, a retired U.S. Navy rear admiral.
Tickets are $50 and include heavy appetizers. A cash bar is available. Contact: 231-995-1021.
Banned word submissions
SAULT STE. MARIE — Lake Superior State University is accepting submissions for the 2020 List of Words Banished from the Queen’s English for Mis-use, Over-use and General Uselessness.
Everyone can nominate a word for consideration at lssu.edu/banished-words-list.
An editor makes the final decisions in late December.
Renewal Awards available
TRAVERSE CITY — The Atlantic and Allstate are accepting nominations for the annual Renewal Awards until Dec. 10. Local nonprofits are recognized for finding creative solutions to community challenges and measuring their impact. Five winners receive a two-year, $40,000 grant. Submit via The Atlantic website.
