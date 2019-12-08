Table Health workshop
TRAVERSE CITY — Table Health offers a hands-on workshop from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 8. Learn tips for decreasing stress and giving back to the community during the holidays. Participants may create natural teas or herbal bath salts. The workshop is suitable for ages 10 and older. Registration: 231-333-1331.
Auction fundraiser
EMPIRE — Empire Area Community Center hosts its annual silent auction from 4-5:30 p.m. and live auction from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Township Hall. View items starting at 3:30 p.m. Proceeds support the EACC’s Emergency Fund. Appetizers and coffee provided.
Yoga for adults
INTERLOCHEN — Adults are invited to yoga sessions at 10 a.m. Tuesdays in December at Interlochen Public Library. Learn breathing techniques and gentle, repeated movements and stretches. Bring a yoga mat, water and towels. Donations are appreciated.
Crafting for kids
TRAVERSE CITY — Preschool and elementary students are invited to craft an edible ornament for birds at 11 a.m. or 2 p.m. Dec. 10 at Great Lakes Children’s Museum. Museum admission is $7.
Crafting session
INTERLOCHEN — The Wool Crafting and Needlework session is open from 1-4 p.m. Dec. 10 at Interlochen Public Library. Bring a project to work on. Meetings occur on the second Tuesday of every month.
Holiday show, bazaar
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Musicale and TC Central High School Choral-Aires present a Christmas concert at 2 p.m. Dec. 10 at First Congregational Church. A shopping bazaar opens at 12:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Winter concert
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC Concert Band presents “A Winter Wonderland” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at Milliken Auditorium. General admission is $13 for adults and $8 for students and seniors. Call 800-836-0717.
Winter tales
TRAVERSE CITY — Preschool and elementary students are invited to hear the stories “That’s Not My Reindeer” and “That’s Not My Snowman” at 11 a.m. Dec. 12 at Great Lakes Children’s Museum. A craft or activity follows.
Book club discussion
ALDEN — The Books ‘n Brie Book Club meets at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at Helena Township Community Center. Discuss “Eight Flavors” by Sarah Lohman. Refreshments provided.
Basketball camp registration
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central Santa Camp is scheduled for Jan. 2-3. Boys and girls in second through eighth grade may learn basketball drills and scrimmages. Cost is $40. Register at tcaps.ce.eleyo.com until Dec. 13. Questions: 231-933-6570.
Resources for veterans
INTERLOCHEN — Grand Traverse County Department of Veterans Affairs hosts a veteran informational from 2-4 p.m. Dec. 13 at Interlochen Public Library. Learn about benefits and enjoy coffee. Meetings are scheduled for the second Friday of each month.
Guitarist performs
THOMPSONVILLE — Cadillac-based guitarist Luke Winslow-King performs at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at Iron Fish Distillery. The singer-songwriter presents blues, folk, jazz, roots and rock ‘n roll tunes. Admission is free.
Mash-up musical
TRAVERSE CITY — The musical “How Grinchy Met the Who” opens at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at Grand Traverse Circuit. The parody mixes rock ‘n roll with the holiday classic. The show also starts at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20-21. An ASL interpreter is expected at the Dec. 20 show. General admission is $20. Contact: mashuprocknrollmusical@gmail.com.
Youth invited to submit plays
TRAVERSE CITY — High school students can submit one-act plays for the annual Young Playwrights Festival at City Opera House. Scripts can be nine to 12 pages with four characters or fewer.
Submissions are due Dec. 13 and semi-finalists are announced in February. Six finalists work with theater mentors, win $100 and see their play performed in April. Questions: 231-941-8082; ypf@cityoperahouse.org.
Toy drive
TRAVERSE CITY — MFD Classic Motors hosts its annual Toys for Tots collection from 8-11 a.m. Dec. 14. Bring unwrapped gifts for children and teens. Kids can enjoy slot car races and a candy and hot chocolate bar. Coffee is also provided.
Festival of Trains
TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan Railroad Club presents the annual Festival of Trains Dec. 14-31 at Crooked Tree Arts Center. Admission is $5 each or $30 for families. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Santa visits on Dec. 21. The center is closed on Christmas Day.
‘STEM Wars’ challenge
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum hosts the Challenge Island “STEM Wars” event from 6-8:30 p.m. Dec. 14. Families are invited to design and build a droid and play a catapult game. Cost is $20 per family. Registration: 231-633-4955.
Toy collection
ELK RAPIDS — A Toys for Tots drive goes through Dec. 15 at Edward Jones, 100 River St. Drop off unwrapped toys and games for babies through teens from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays. More details: 231-264-9433.
Call for poems
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library is accepting submissions for its annual Poets’ Night Out. The contest is open to residents of Alcona, Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Manistee, Missaukee, Montmorency, Oscoda, Otsego, Presque Isle and Wexford counties. Submit up to three poems by Jan. 25. Mail or drop off at TADL, 610 Woodmere Ave. in Traverse City, MI 49686. Questions: 231-932-8502; pno@tadl.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.