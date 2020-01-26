Learning lab open Jan. 27
INTERLOCHEN — MI Works Learning Lab is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 27 at Interlochen Public Library.
Obtain computer support and education at these monthly sessions.
More information: 231-922-3761.
Escape room challenges
TRAVERSE CITY — Teens are invited to the “Stranded and Snowed In” escape room at 6 or 7 p.m. Jan. 27 at Traverse Area District Library.
Registration: 231-932-8500.
Prostate support meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — The USTOO Prostate Support Group meets at 6 p.m. Jan. 28 at Foster Family Health Center.
Learn about prostate cancer from a urology nurse.
Anyone with the disease is welcome to attend.
Census hiring event
TRAVERSE CITY — The U.S. Census Bureau hosts the “Employer of the Day” recruiting event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 30 at Northwest Michigan Works. The bureau seeks workers to fill temporary recruiting and office roles for the 2020 census. Contact: 855-562-2020.
Clinic naming ceremony
TRAVERSE CITY — Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center invites the public to the Dedication and Naming Ceremony of the Col. Demas T. Craw VA Clinic at 1 p.m. Jan. 30 at 701 U.S. 31 South. Tour the newly-built facility and enjoy light refreshments.
Healthcare panel
WILLIAMSBURG — Samaritas Senior Living hosts the Continuum of Care Event at 3 p.m. Jan. 30 in the Activity Room. A panel of healthcare specialists provides information about assisted living and hospice care. More details: 231-938-4673.
Home-school program
BELLAIRE — Students may participate in the winter home-school program from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 31 at Grass River Natural Area. Cost is $7 per youth and free for adults. Registration: 231-533-8314.
Democrats meet Jan. 30
BELLAIRE — Antrim County Democratic Party hosts its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Jan. 30 at 205 E. Cayuga St. The Antrim County Convention meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. This session aims to fill committee positions for the upcoming Democratic Party Statewide Convention. All interested residents are welcome.
Vaping exhibition
TRAVERSE CITY — Local photographer Alan Newton displays the exhibition “The Other Traverse City: Vaping …the New Addiction” at City Opera House through Jan. 31. East Middle School students provide their perspectives about vaping. View the display from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
LMCU scholarship
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan high school seniors may enter Lake Michigan Credit Union’s Lloyd F. Hutt scholarship essay contest until Jan. 31. Students should write 750 to 1,500 words about one thing they want to have in 30 years and why. Fifteen $2,000 awards are available for post-secondary education. Submissions are due Jan. 31. Questions: 800-242-9790.
Kids’ poster contest
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan State Police Missing Children’s Clearinghouse invites fifth graders to enter the 2020 National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest. The theme is “Bringing Our Missing Children Home.” The Michigan winner is entered into the national contest. Send original artwork, a description and artist biography to Ms. Jolene Hardesty at 7150 Harris Drive in Dimondale, MI 48821. Entries are due Jan. 31.
Art, music show opens
LELAND — Main Street Gallery presents “LOVEbird: A Color Show” Jan. 31 through Feb. 2 at the Old Art Building. The pop-up exhibition features new and emerging artists and musicians. The opening reception includes live music and refreshments from 4-8 p.m. Jan. 31.
School carnival
TRAVERSE CITY — Eastern Elementary School hosts the All-Star Carnival from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 31. Enjoy a bounce house, games and hair salon. Purchase wristbands for access to activities. Families are $40. The fundraiser supports the fifth grade end-of-the-year trip and the PTO.
Improvisation class for adults
TRAVERSE CITY — The Second City offers the “Improv for Beginners” class from 1-3 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Dennos Museum Center. Adults ages 18 and older can learn the building blocks of improvisation. Experience is not required. Cost is $60 for museum members, $75 for others. Fee includes a ticket to The Second City’s show at 8 p.m. at Milliken Auditorium. Contact: 231-995-1055.
Print competition
TRAVERSE CITY — National Cherry Festival seeks submissions for its annual Commemorative Print Competition. Students in fourth grade through college in the five-county region may participate. Scholarships and prizes awarded. Entries are due to Bulls-i, Inc., 3333 Cass Road, by 5 p.m. Feb. 28.
NMEAC award nominations
TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan Environmental Action Council seeks nominations for the annual Environmentalist of the Year Award. Nominees may be students, educators, a grassroots group, journalists, businesses, public officials, volunteers or agriculturists. Submissions are due March 31. A celebration is set for April 24 at the Dennos Museum. More details: 231-946-6931.
