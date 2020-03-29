Roadwork begins March 30
GRAWN — Michigan Department of Transportation plans to work on U.S. 31 from east of Sullivan Road to M-37 at Chum’s Corner starting March 30. Crews will add a center left-turn lane along with new concrete curbs and gutters, culverts, drain improvements and water main replacements.
Some single-lane and shoulder closures may occur during the project, which should be finished by Aug. 14.
Nonprofits receive funds
TRAVERSE CITY — Cherryland Electric Cooperative’s Cherryland Cares recently awarded $8,600 to three area nonprofits: Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan, Grand Traverse Dyslexia Association and The Dream Team.
Awards fund tutoring tuition assistance for children with dyslexia, uniforms for a co-ed baseball team for local youth with disabilities and more.
Auto law award
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Auto Law accepts applications for the 2020 Kelsey’s Law Distracted Driving Awareness Scholarship through March 31.
Michigan high school juniors and seniors can submit videos, tweets and graphics that aim to convince teen drivers to reduce distractions like texting while driving.
Awards go toward college or technical school tuition in the U.S. Apply online or call 866-886-9668 to learn more.
Scholarships available
LANSING — Lansing Automakers Federal Credit Union offers two $2,500 scholarships to high school seniors in Michigan.
Awards can go toward an accredited college or university starting in the fall. Applications and one-page essays about the impact of technology are due March 31.
LAFCU plans to donate $500 to the Arc of Mid-Michigan, Child and Family Charities or CASA for Kids — whichever the winners choose. More details: 517-622-6600.
Meeting moves online
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City High School Class of 1960 scrapped its March 31 meeting at Acoustic Taproom.
Reunion planning continues online until further notice.
More details: 231-946-2195; mickey@telecomclassifiedads.com.
Homebuilding awards
TRAVERSE CITY — Home Builders Association of the Grand Traverse Area accepts scholarships applications until March 31.
Awards are open to area students pursuing educational opportunities related to the homebuilding industry.
Apply through the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation. More details: 231-946-2305.
Census event scrapped
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Senior Center Network stopped its April 1-2 Census Count Day programs.
The network suspended all programming, including the congregate meal program, at its Traverse City, Acme, Fife Lake, Kingsley and Interlochen locations.
Genealogy meeting canceled
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Interest in Genealogy Group will not meet in April at Bellaire Public Library.
The library is closed until at least April 7. More information: 231- 676-2393.
Meeting postponed
TRAVERSE CITY — TCNewTech will not host its April 7 gathering at City Opera House because of coronavirus concerns.
The venue is closed until at least April 13.
Hall of Fame nominations
TRAVERSE CITY — Nominate a former TC Central High School student or faculty member for the 2020 Hall of Fame.
Eligible individuals excelled in their fields, give back to the community, inspire current students and honor their school.
Submit three letters of support and a photo of the candidate to the school’s main office by 3 p.m. April 8.
More information: biggarco@tcaps.net.
Farm to receive marker
MAPLE CITY — Leelanau County Historic Preservation Society recently received approval from the Michigan Historic Center for a historic marker at Leelanau County Poor Farm.
One side of the marker will include text telling the farm’s story and the other lists features of the remaining barn structure.
The marker was funded with proceeds from M. Christine Byron and Thomas C. Wilson’s book “Historic Leelanau: Recognized Places and Sites of Historic Significance.” The society plans to host a dedication ceremony when limits to public gatherings are lifted.
College awards accessible
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Area Chamber of Commerce offers the Annette Basler Memorial Scholarship.
Two $1,000 awards are given to graduating seniors who are permanent Green Lake Township residents or attended Interlochen Elementary School at least one year. See a school counselor for an application or contact 231-276-7141.
Mail forms to P.O. Box 13 in Interlochen, MI 49643 by April 30.
