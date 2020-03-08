Home-school open house
INTERLOCHEN — Homeschool Enrichment Network (HEN) hosts an open house from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. March 11 at Interlochen Elementary School.
HEN aims to help northern Michigan home-school students learn in a group environment.
Member families can access newsletters, a community directory, forums and a calendar with activities for all ages.
More information: 231-421-3218; miheninfo@gmail.com.
Introduction to technology
KALKASKA — Seniors are invited to an introduction to technology at 1 p.m. March 11 at Kalkaska Commission on Aging.
Get help using phones, laptops, tablets, the internet and more.
This event occurs on the second Wednesday of each month.
Tile game sessions
TRAVERSE CITY — American mahjong sessions go from 1-4 p.m. March 11 and 25 at Peninsula Community Library. Bring a mahjong card, no reproductions.
Registration: 231-223-7700.
Stroke club meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Bay Area Stroke Club meets from 2:30-4:30 p.m. March 11 at the Presbyterian Church. Bill Zimmer, from Disability Network Northern Michigan, discusses how and when to disclose disabilities. More details: 231-935-6380.
Book talk
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Public Library’s next Morning Book Discussion starts at 10 a.m. March 12.
This month’s text is “Becoming Amish” by Jeff Smith.
Men’s group gathers
TRAVERSE CITY — A men’s group meets at 6:30 p.m. March 12 at Peninsula Community Library. More information: 231-223-7700.
Man of the Year named
ALDEN — Alden Men’s Club recently named Bill Esterline Man of the Year for 2019.
Esterline worked during the Rummage Sale in July and coordinated food preparation for the Harvest Dinner in October.
Citizen of the Year award
ALDEN — Alden Men’s Club recently received the Citizen of the Year Award from Downtown Alden Business Association.
The group was recognized for helping others in need in 2019, including financially supporting six food pantries in Antrim and Kalkaska counties.
