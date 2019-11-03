Technology help sessions
KALKASKA — Walk-in Tech Help occurs Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 5-6:30 p.m. at Kalkaska County Library. Get help with phones, the internet, laptops and more.
Yoga for adults
INTERLOCHEN — Adults are invited to a gentle yoga session at 10 a.m. Nov. 5 at Interlochen Public Library. Focus on breathing, gentle movements and stretches. Bring a yoga mat, towels and water. Donations are appreciated. These sessions occur every Tuesday in the Community Room.
TCNewTech meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — TCNewTech meets Nov. 5 at City Opera House. Five presenters share their business ideas. The event is geared toward technology-minded people, programmers and investors. Contact: schindler@sampleserve.com.
Parkinson’s support meeting slated
TRAVERSE CITY — Parkinson’s Network North Evening Support Group meets at 6 p.m. Nov. 5 at Foster Family Health Center. Discuss balance and solving problems with daily activities. Questions: 231-947-7389.
Medicare update
TRAVERSE CITY — Fred Goldenberg, of Senior Benefit Solutions, provides an update on Medicare from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 6 at Traverse City Senior Center. The event is free, but registration is appreciated. Contact: 231-922-4911; dmikowski@grandtraverse.org.
Flower arraigning event scheduled
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City International Ikebana Chapter 165 hosts Ohara School of Ikebana Instructor Yuko Inoue Darcy on Nov. 6. Darcy demonstrates the art of Japanese flower arranging. Individuals interested in this event should call Mary at 616-540-4666.
Scholarship workshop
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation and GVSU Traverse City host the Scholarship Success Workshop at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at the NMC University Center, Room 204. Learn to write a scholarship essay. Seating is limited. RSVP: 231-995-1785.
Book contest registration
TRAVERSE CITY — Battle of the Books Grand Traverse, a National Writers Series program, opens registration at 6 p.m. Nov. 6. Fourth and fifth graders in TCAPS, Forest Area, Elk Rapids, Leelanau, Benzie or home-schools can participate.
Teams of four to six must include an adult coach. More information: meganshapiro@gmail.com.
Puppet parody show is set
TRAVERSE CITY — “That Golden Girls Show” starts at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at City Opera House. The off-Broadway parody uses puppets to retell the “Golden Girls” story.
Tickets are $15 for students and start at $30 for others. Box office: 231-941-8082.
College scholarships are available
TRAVERSE CITY — American Proficiency Institute is accepting scholarship applications until Nov. 8. Senior and junior clinical laboratory science students may apply. Five students will receive $2,000. Winners are announced in December. More details: 941-5887.
Weekly story time
KALKASKA — Infant and Toddler Story Time begins at 10:30 a.m. Fridays at Kalkaska County Library. Caregivers and kids ages 5 and younger are invited to hear a story, play games, craft and enjoy snacks.
Representative office hour
KALKASKA — Rep. Daire Rendon, of Lake City, invites residents of the 103rd District to an office hour at noon Nov. 8 at G’s Pizza. Contact: 517-373-3817; DaireRendon@house.mi.gov.
Veteran informational
INTERLOCHEN — Grand Traverse County Department of Veterans Affairs hosts an informational from 2-4 p.m. Nov. 8 at Interlochen Public Library. Learn about benefits and resources for veterans, surviving spouses and dependents. Coffee is provided at this monthly event.
Michigan Auto Law awards
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Auto Law accepts applications for the 2020 Kelsey’s Law Distracted Driving Awareness Scholarship through March 31. Michigan high school juniors and seniors can submit videos, tweets and graphics that aim to convince teen drivers to reduce distractions like texting while driving. The awards go toward college or technical school tuition in the U.S. Apply online or call 866-886-9668 to learn more.
‘West Side Story’ production
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central High School Vocal Department presents “West Side Story” Nov. 8-17. Performances start at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Contact: 231-933-3500.
Chorus concert
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Show Chorus presents “A Musical Night at the Opera House” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at City Opera House. The evening features singer-songwriter Miriam Pico and the Ukulele Symphony of Suttons Bay. A cash bar and light appetizers are available. Admission is $25. Box office: 231-941-8082.
Community day
TRAVERSE CITY — Shop Your Community Day is scheduled for Nov. 9 this year. Customers can shop at downtown businesses and choose a nonprofit to receive 15 percent of the sale.
Holiday Art Show and Sale
TRAVERSE CITY — Local artisan group Thistle and Thread artisan hosts its Holiday Art Show and Sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 9 at the VFW on Veterans Drive. Browse metal art, textiles and weaving, wood turning, handmade soaps, photography, embroidery, stained glass, jewelry, home decor, baby items and more.
Book festival
TRAVERSE CITY — The annual Traverse City Children’s Book Festival goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 9 at City Opera House. The event offers a sample of books for the whole family. Local nonprofits provide kid-friendly crafts and activities. Admission is free.
Fall Craft Show
INTERLOCHEN — Inland Township presents its Fall Craft Show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 9 at the fire barn, 19668 Honor Highway. Browse holiday items and potential gifts. More information: inlandtwpevents@gmail.com.
Norway presentation
ALDEN — Tim and Sally Hannert and Dave and Jennie Schultz present “Norway, Land of the Midnight Sun” at 2 p.m. Nov. 10 at Helena Township Community Center. Alden District Library and Friends of the Library sponsor this free event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.