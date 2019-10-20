Genealogical society meeting
KALKASKA — Kalkaska Genealogical Society meets at 7 p.m. Oct. 21 at Kalkaska County Library. Newcomers are welcome. Meetings occur on the third Monday of each month.
Yoga for adults
INTERLOCHEN — Gentle yoga sessions start at 10 a.m. Oct. 22 and 29 at Interlochen Public Library. Adults are invited for breathing and stretching techniques. Bring a yoga mat, water and towels. Donations are appreciated.
Virtual Genealogy Fair scheduled
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library offers the National Archives’ Virtual Genealogy Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 23 via live webcast on YouTube. Watch the family history sessions from any computer or the Thirlby Room at the library. Registration is not required.
Parkinson’s support meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Parkinson’s Network North Day Support Group meets at 10 a.m. Oct. 23 at Traverse City Senior Center. Discuss activities of daily living and research updates. Questions: 231-947-7389.
Basketry event
BELLAIRE — The annual Association of Michigan Basketmakers convention is scheduled for Oct. 23-27 at Shanty Creek Resorts. The public is invited to the exhibition room from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 25 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26. Admission is free. More information: cosgrovemarlene@att.net.
History program
LELAND — JoAnne Cook presents “The Way of Life of the Anishinaabek: History, Culture and Traditions” at 2 p.m. Oct. 24 at Leland Township Library. Cook talks about how societal and environmental changes in the Great Lakes region impacted the tribe.
Overdose clinic
TRAVERSE CITY — Harm Reduction Michigan offers an overdose clinic from 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at Traverse Area District Library. Everyone is welcome to learn to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose with the antidote Naloxone. A kit is available to take home.
Education film, panel
TRAVERSE CITY — A free screening of the documentary “Let the Child Be the Guide” starts at 7 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Dennos Museum. This “Art of: Montessori” event also features a panel discussion with local educators.
Senator hosts coffee hour
TRAVERSE CITY — Sen. Wayne Schmidt, R-Traverse City, hosts a coffee hour at 9 a.m. Oct. 25 at Grand Traverse Pie Company, 525 W. Front St. Schmidt will answer questions and provide information about community and business issues in the 37th District. Contact: 517-373-2413.
Yoga, meditation session
ELK RAPIDS — A meditation session goes from 6-7:15 p.m. Oct. 25 at Elk Rapids Yoga Flow. Activities include breathing work, chanting, gentle movements and singing bowls and other sounds. Cost is $25. Registration: 231-463-4556.
Civil War storytelling
BENZONIA — Benzie Area Historical Society hosts Dave Jackson’s presentation “Ghost Stories of the Civil War Battlefields” at 7 p.m. Oct. 26 at the historical museum. Jackson, a Frankfort High School teacher, shares stories from Antietam, Gettysburg and other battle sites.
Opry show
TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Old Town Opry features Donna and Doc Probes at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25-26 at Old Town Playhouse. The country music show costs $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Box office: 231-947-2210.
Arts and crafts fair
LAKE ANN — The annual Lake Ann Arts and Crafts Show goes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 26 at the United Methodist Church Community Center. Vendors provide crocheted pieces, candles, soap, mittens, wreaths, ornaments and other items. The day also includes a bake sale, silent auction and concessions stand.
Birthday bash
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum hosts the Birthday Boo Bash from 12:30-5 p.m. Oct. 26. The museum celebrates 18 years in northern Michigan and Halloween. Admission is free for all ages.
Halloween for kids
KINGSLEY — The Children’s Halloween Party goes from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 26 at St. Mary-Hannah School. Carnival games, candy, cake walk, apple sling shot and rope making are available. Entry is $1 per child, or $5 per family. Canned food is collected for Kingsley Food Pantry. Contact: 231-263-5640.
Halloween event
TRAVERSE CITY — Maritime Heritage Alliance hosts Haunted Boats at Pirates Cave from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Discovery Center. The free, trick-or-treating event is family friendly.
GPS training course
TRAVERSE CITY — The Coast Guard Auxiliary offers a mariner GPS training class from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Coast Guard Air Station. Learn about navigation, chart plotting and more. Cost is $10. Registration is due Oct. 27. Contact: 231-883-8040.
Health forum
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Valley State University and NMC present a free health forum on the 2019 opioid epidemic from 7:30-9:30 a.m. Oct. 29 at Hagerty Center. Breakfast, presentations and a question-and-answer session are included. RSVP: dykstrdi@gvsu.edu; 231-995-1785.
