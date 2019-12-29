‘Share the Love’ campaign set
TRAVERSE CITY — Serra Subaru hosts the “Share the Love” campaign through Jan. 2. The business plans to donate $250 to a nonprofit for every car sold. Customers can choose the recipient: Child and Family Services, Meals on Wheels, ASPCA, Make-A-Wish Foundation or National Park Foundation.
Almost-free yoga set for Jan. 3
TRAVERSE CITY — Youth for Health Education offers its almost-free classes from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 3. People of all ages are welcome to attend a one-hour session. Cost is $10 for one, $15 for two or $20 for three or more classes. Proceeds support YouthWork, an AmeriCorps program within Child and Family Services. Go online or call 231-922-9642 for the full schedule.
Winter Sports Science Lab
TRAVERSE CITY — Preschool and elementary students are invited to the Winter Sports Science Lab from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 3 at Great Lakes Children’s Museum. Learn the science behind ice skating, snowboarding and sledding through hands-on activities. Museum admission is $7 per person.
STEM kits available
TRAVERSE CITY — STEM kits are available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 4 at Traverse Area District Library East Bay and Kingsley branches and Elk Rapids District Library. Kids can play with a variety of games and toys. Families can borrow kits from their local libraries.
Create a vision board at TADL
TRAVERSE CITY — New Year, New You: Envision 2020 goes from 2-5 p.m. Jan. 5 and 6-9 p.m. Jan. 8 at Traverse Area District Library. Create a vision board using inspirational words and images. Materials, snacks and music are provided. Bring a poster and additional craft supplies, if desired. RSVP: register@tadl.org.
Beginning yoga sessions
TRAVERSE CITY — Community members are invited to beginning yoga at 10 a.m. Jan. 6 and 20 at Traverse Area District Library. Yogis of all abilities are welcome. Bring a yoga mat, blanket and water. Newcomers must sign a waiver. Registration not required.
Temporary workers needed
TRAVERSE CITY — The U.S. Census Bureau seeks temporary field and office workers to assist with the 2020 census. A local applicant drive occurs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 4, 6, 11 and 13 at Traverse Area District Library. People may also apply online or call 855-562-2020. Contact: aarono@tadl.org.
Gentle yoga sessions
INTERLOCHEN — Adults are invited to gentle yoga at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at Interlochen Public Library. Focus on breathing, repeated movements and stretching. Bring a yoga mat, water and towels. Donations are appreciated.
Detoxification yoga at Press On Juice
TRAVERSE CITY — Sarah Townsend leads a detoxification yoga flow at 6:45 p.m. Jan. 7, 14 and 21 at Press On Juice. Poses and breathing techniques aim to eliminate toxins from the body. Bring a yoga mat. Sign up at Eventbrite.com. Questions: townsendsar.yoga@yahoo.com or 231-944-5694.
Basket-making events scheduled
ALDEN — Dorothy Walter leads basketry sessions from 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays at Helena Township Community Center. Experience is not required. A $5 fee covers materials. More information: 231-331-6583.
InBody scans are available
TRAVERSE CITY — Community members may receive InBody scans at Munson Healthcare’s Healthy Weight Center. The scan shows body fat mass, skeletal muscle mass and other composition numbers. Cost is $30 through Feb. 29. Call 231-935-8606 to make an appointment.
MDOT funds road projects
KALKASKA — MDOT recently awarded 41 highway-railroad grade crossing surface projects about $3 million through the annual Local Grade Crossing Surface Program. Locally, the Village of Kalkaska plans to work on Hyde Street in 2020. The program offers 60 percent funding for eligible projects, with railroads responsible for the remaining 40 percent of costs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.