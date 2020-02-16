Historical society hosts program
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area Historical Society hosts a free program at 2 p.m. Feb. 16 at Traverse Area District Library.
TAHS Board President Stephen Siciliano presents “Abraham Lincoln’s Presidency Through the Eyes of the Political Cartoonists of His Day.”
Climate group gathers
TRAVERSE CITY — Citizens’ Climate Lobby meets from 6-8:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at Central United Methodist Church.
Newcomers should arrive 15 minutes early for an introduction to the group, which aims to achieve national policies addressing climate change.
Superintendent forums
TRAVERSE CITY — Representatives from Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates host two forums for the TCAPS superintendent search: 6 p.m. Feb. 18 at Central High School Auditorium and 6 p.m. Feb. 19 at West Middle School Little Theater.
Community members may share characteristics and skills they think the next superintendent should possess.
Surveys are available at ecrasurvey.com/tcaps2020.
Asperger’s support meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — The NW Michigan NT Support parent group gathers at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 18.
Parents of adults with Asperger’s discuss their experiences.
Call 231-631-8343 or email nwmints@gmail.com for the meeting location.
Trivia Night
KALKASKA — Friends of Kalkaska County Library host Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at Trout Town.
Teams of four compete for prizes. A $5 donation goes to the new library fund. Registration: 231-258-9411.
Community yoga classes
WILLIAMSBURG — Susan Walters and Angie Keas lead beginning yoga sessions at 11 a.m. Wednesdays at the United Methodist Church.
Admission is $5. Questions: inmotionforhealth@gmail.com.
Retired educators meet
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Bay Area Michigan Education Association– Retired hosts a “Thank Goodness It’s Wednesday” gathering from 4-6 p.m. Feb. 19 at McGee’s 31.
Area MEA retirees, their spouses and friends discuss educational updates and topics affecting the community and state.
Long-term care program
TRAVERSE CITY — Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Michigan hosts a free informational session from 4:30-6 p.m. Feb. 20.
Older adults, caregivers and family members can learn about options for long-term care, including housing and legal considerations.
Light refreshments are served. Registration: 231-947-8920.
Mentor training sessions
TRAVERSE CITY — Generations Ahead, a program for teen parents, offers mentor training from 5-7 p.m. at Traverse City High School.
Upcoming sessions: Feb. 20 and 27, March 5, 12, 18 and 26. More details: 231-360-0053; richma@tcaps.net.
Pupapalooza
TRAVERSE CITY — Pupapalooza goes from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 22 at Rocket Fizz. Cherryland Humane Society brings pets.
Ten percent of sales Feb. 21-23 benefit the society.
Silent auction fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — The second annual Stand Up for Great Lakes Silent Auction Fundraiser goes from 6-9 p.m. Feb. 21 at Right Brain Brewery.
Appetizers are provided. All money raised supports efforts to protect and raise awareness about the lakes.
Acrylics class
ELK RAPIDS — Charles Murphy leads an acrylics workshop from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 22 at Twisted Fish Gallery.
Bring art supplies. Cost is $150 and includes lunch.
Reservations: 231-264-0213.
Book-themed event
TRAVERSE CITY — Families are invited to the “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” celebration at 11 a.m. Feb. 22 at Traverse Area District Library.
Activities include games, crafts and photo opportunities.
Parents can also enroll their young children in the reading program.
Elementary benefit
TRAVERSE CITY — The “Wild Wild Westwoods” Fundraiser goes from 6-9 p.m. Feb. 22 at City Opera House.
The event includes silent and live auctions, live entertainment, student artwork and country-style food and drinks.
Tickets are $45 for adults.
Annual auction
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum hosts its annual A Ha! Hands-On Learning Auction from 6-10 p.m. Feb. 22 at Traverse City Golf and Country Club. Enjoy dinner, dessert and alcoholic beverages.
Magician Ben Whiting provides entertainment. Ticket are $85 each or $150 per couple. Go online to purchase. Contact: 231-932-4526.
Scrabble Tournament
TRAVERSE CITY — The Cabin Fever — Scrabble Tournament is on from 1-4 p.m. Feb. 23 at Traverse Area District Library. Each individual plays at least two rounds. Top scorers enter semifinals or finals. Registration: 231-932-8500.
IPR station change
INTERLOCHEN — Classical IPR is temporarily available on WSRJ 105.5 FM while the normal broadcasting station WIAA 88.7 FM awaits repairs.
IPR plans to fix the station when the weather allows for safe tower-climbing conditions.
Classical IPR is available online and listeners in the Traverse City area can tune in at 94.7 FM.
More details: 231-276-4446.
Outstanding Alumni nominations
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC seeks nominations for the annual Outstanding Alumni Award, which recognizes an individual for professional achievements and/or community leadership. Submissions are due Feb. 28.
Send nominations to alumni@nmc.edu or Alumni Relations at 1701 E. Front St. in Traverse City, MI 49686. Contact: 231-995-2825.
