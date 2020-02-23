Roadwork discussion set
LAKE LEELANAU — MDOT hosts an informational open house from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 25 at Leland Township Hall.
Residents, business owners and others can discuss the final design and construction schedule for work on the M-204 bridge in Lake Leelanau.
Call 517-335-4381 to request large print materials, auxiliary aids or interpretation services.
School information night on Feb. 25
TRAVERSE CITY — Woodland School hosts an information night for parents at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at 7224 Supply Road.
The public charter school offers tuition-free education for kindergarten through eighth grade students.
Enrollment applications are due by midnight March 12. A lottery occurs March 13. Questions: 231-947-7474.
Book club meeting slated for Feb. 25
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library’s Books & Brewskis club meets at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Filling Station.
Discuss “Barracoon: The Story of the Last ‘Black Cargo’” by Zora Neale Hurston.
Parkinson’s support meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — The next Parkinson’s Network North Daytime Support meeting begins at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 26 at Traverse City Senior Center.
Bring questions and discuss answers while drinking coffee. Contact: 231-947-7389.
Active Shooter Training set
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office leads its Active Shooter Training from 6:30-8 p.m. Feb. 26 at Traverse Area District Library.
Learn safety tips and how to handle workplace violence. Registration is not required.
Ladies’ Night to be held Feb. 27
TRAVERSE CITY — Treat Yo’ Self: Ladies’ Night In goes from 5-8 p.m. Feb. 27 at 123 Speakeasy.
Enjoy tarot card readings, makeup tutorials, photo booth, coloring sessions and other activities.
General admission is $96. Reservations: 231-753-8841.
Local Democrats meet Feb. 27
BELLAIRE — Democratic Party of Antrim County invites interested residents to a casual meeting at 6 p.m. Feb. 27 at Hello Vino.
Converse with Sarah Rigby and Melissa Fruge about voting absentee and candidate challenges.
Dyslexia association training
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Dyslexia Association offers four training sessions from Feb. 27 through March 14.
Learn about dyslexia and the Orton-Gillingham method of teaching, reading, writing and spelling. Classes are required for GTDA tutors. Registration: 231-929-1007.
Parkinson’s forum set for May 28
TRAVERSE CITY — The 35th annual Parkinson’s Network North Summer Forum “Educate, Advocate, Motivate” is set for May 28 at the Hagerty Center.
Featured speakers: Spectrum Health Neurologist Emily Ruether and Beaumont Health Adult Speech and Language Pathology Director Kathleen Ventre Roeder.
Sponsor and exhibitor registration is open until Feb. 28. Details: cesper2014@gmail.com.
Print competition submissions soughtTRAVERSE CITY — National Cherry Festival seeks submissions for its annual Commemorative Print Competition.
Students in fourth grade through college age in the five-county region may participate.
Scholarships and prizes awarded. Entries are due to Bulls-i, Inc., 3333 Cass Road, by 5 p.m. Feb. 28.
Library MakerFest will be Feb. 29
ACME — Traverse Area District Library hosts its MakerFest from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 29 in the Michigan Ballroom at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa.
Exhibitors include Challenge Island NW Michigan, Great Lakes Children’s Museum, Girl Scouts of Michigan and rope maker Joe Simon. Call 231-932-8503 to participate.
InBody scans available
TRAVERSE CITY — Community members may receive InBody scans at Munson Healthcare’s Healthy Weight Center through Feb. 29.
The scan shows body fat mass, skeletal muscle mass and other composition numbers.
Cost is $30. Call 231-935-8606 to make an appointment.
Physician of the year nominations
TRAVERSE CITY — Patients, healthcare professionals, office staff and the public may nominate individuals for the 2020 Michigan Family Physician of the Year Award.
Michigan Academy of Family Physicians recognizes a doctor for contributing to their community, patients and profession at the annual conference in August.
Nominations are due March 1. Contact: 517-347-0098.
Scholarship deadline March 1
MANISTEE — Manistee County Community Foundation accepts scholarship applications from graduating seniors and current college students who live in the county or graduated from a county high school.
Apply by March 1. More information: 231-723-7269.
Church to get temporary pastor
TRAVERSE CITY — West Side Community Church recently announced Tim Manzer plans to serve as interim pastor while staff searches for a senior pastor.
Manzer comes from New Hope Community Church and expects to preach and offer pastoral care to the congregation from March 1-31.
