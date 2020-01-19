Women’s Retreat set for March 20-22
TRAVERSE CITY — Higher Self Bookstore offers its Women’s Retreat from March 20-22.
Presentation topics include grief, personal balance, healthy lifestyles and more.
The weekend also features gentle yoga, tai chi and other active sessions.
Cost is $322 and includes all meals and lodging. RSVP with a $100 deposit by Jan. 20. Contact: 231-941-5805.
Day of Service will be held on Jan. 20
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Connect and United Way of Northwest Michigan celebrate MLK Day with the annual Day of Service on Jan. 20.
Community projects include reading at the Traverse Area District Library, building and repairing with Habitat for Humanity and donating to the Food & Hygiene Drive for the TBA ISD New Campus Spirit Youth Pantry. Contact: 231-947-3200.
Peepers program at nature center
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Conservation District offers the Peepers program from 10-11:30 a.m. Jan. 21 and 28 at Boardman River Nature Center.
Kids ages 3-5 and their adult are invited for stories, crafts, music and outdoor exploration. Cost is $5 per child per session.
Parkinson’s support meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Parkinson’s Network North Day Support Group meets at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 22 at Traverse City Senior Center.
Enjoy a cup of coffee and chat with others about Parkinson’s disease. Questions: 231-947-7389.
Storytelling event at City Opera HouseTRAVERSE CITY — Fulfillament starts at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at City Opera House.
Five community members tell their journey toward fulfillment through their work.
An audience member is selected to receive a $500 Good Idea Grant and three- month membership to 20Fathoms.
General admission is $15 online, $18 at the door.
Cognitive testing available
TRAVERSE CITY — Current third graders are invited to sign up for the 2020 Cognitive Ability Testing if they are interested in joining the Talented and Gifted Program next year.
The test is given at each elementary school from Feb. 3-14. Non-TCAPS students may apply. Registration is due Jan. 23. Contact: 231-933-1779.
One-Act Festival at Harvey Theatre
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Arts Academy students produce the 2020 One-Act Festival from Jan. 23-25 at Harvey Theatre.
Six one-act plays are performed Jan. 23 and 25 and another six Jan. 24 and 25.
Shows start at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. A 2 p.m. show is also available Saturday. Admission is free.
Artists talk series at Oliver Art CenterFRANKFORT — Oliver Art Center begins its annual Cabin Fever Artist Talk Series at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 24.
The event features fiber artist Carol Irving and sculptor David Moehle. Photographer Susan Tusa and furniture artist Bill Perkins are set to speak Jan. 31.
Both talks are free to the public.
Allies for Change program set
TRAVERSE CITY — Allies for Change hosts “Doing Our Own Work: An Anti-Racism Seminar for White People” Jan. 25-26, Feb. 22-23 and March 21-21 at Neahtawanta Inn.
Cost is $575 and includes snacks, beverages and resource materials.
Scholarships are available. Registration: 616-706-3549.
Call for stories on oral history project
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area Community Media seeks stories for its new oral history project “Reflections.”
The public access television and video training center aims to record stories from people of all ages throughout northwest Michigan.
Participants can interview someone or recount their own stories.
Visit reflections.video or call 231-929-4188 to book a free recording session at the studio, 324 Munson Ave.
Local nonprofit receives donation
WILLIAMSBURG — Turtle Creek Casino recently donated $6,803.50 to the local nonprofit 22-2-None, which aims to support veterans and raise awareness about veteran suicides.
The casino bar pledged 50 cents from each draft beer poured during November.
Paper Angels program results
TRAVERSE CITY — More than 500 families, businesses and individuals supported the Paper Angels program at Child and Family Services.
About 969 wish lists were filled including for 744 children.
More than 30 volunteers helped with the campaign this year.
Additionally, CFS collected more than $23,000 for the Angel Fund, which provides birthday gifts, rewards for good report cards and helps families in a crisis.
January donation drive under way
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids District Library seeks donations for Goodwill Inn and Safe Harbor in Traverse City.
Accepted items include twin sheets, towels, garbage bags, hygiene products and cleaning supplies.
Drop off donations until the end of January.
Radon test kits are available
MANCELONA — Health Department of Northwest Michigan offers the “Give a Can, Get a Kit” program through Jan. 31.
People may bring a nonperishable food item and receive a free radon testing kit for their home.
Testing is recommended every two years.
Drop off donations and pick up kits at the Bellaire and Mancelona offices from 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. More information: 800-432-4121.
Scholarship workshop slated
TRAVERSE CITY — GVSU Traverse City offers the Scholarship Success Workshop at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at NMC University Center Room 204. Learn how to write a winning essay and about local award opportunities.
Seats are limited. RSVP: 231-995-1785.
Outstanding Alumni nominations
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC seeks nominations for the annual Outstanding Alumni Award, which recognizes an individual for professional achievements and/or community leadership.
Submissions are due Feb. 28. Send nominations to alumni@nmc.edu or Alumni Relations at 1701 E. Front St. in Traverse City, MI 49686. Contact: 231-995-2825.
