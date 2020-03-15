Meeting canceled
WILLIAMSBURG — Grand Traverse Bay Area Michigan Education Association – Retired cancels its Thank Goodness It’s Wednesday gathering that was set on March 18 at McGee’s 72.
Book club discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — The Pageturners book group discusses “What the Eyes Don’t See” at 1 and 6:30 p.m. March 19 at Peninsula Community Library.
Newcomers are welcome to talk about the water issues in Flint.
Climate lobby meets
TRAVERSE CITY — Citizens’ Climate Lobby meets from 6-7:45 p.m. March 19 at Central United Methodist Church. Newcomers should arrive early for an introduction to the group’s advocacy for national policies. More details: michigan@citizensclimatelobby.org.
Marijuana forum
TRAVERSE CITY — GVSU and NMC host the Health Forum of Northern Michigan at 8 a.m. March 20 at the Hagerty Center. Panelists discuss “Legalized Marijuana- Implications in Health Care.”
Arrive at 7:30 a.m. for breakfast. Questions: dykstrdi@gvsu.edu or 616-331-5876.
Resume workshop
INTERLOCHEN — Northwest Michigan Works offers a free resume workshop at 2 p.m. March 20 at Interlochen Public Library.
Call 231-276-6767 or visit the library to register.
Knitting group gathers
BELLAIRE — Yarn Yarn Sisterhood meets at 3:30 p.m. March 20 at Bellaire Public Library. Share stories while working on a project.
Cabin Fever Weekend
TRAVERSE CITY — The Village at Grand Traverse Commons called off its Cabin Fever Weekend, March 20-22. State guidelines are limiting gatherings of 100 people or more to reduce the spread of coronavirus.
Blood needed
TRAVERSE CITY — Versiti Blood Center of Michigan seeks donors to help combat coronavirus. Michigan residents ages 17 and older may participate.
Donors who recently traveled to China, Iran, South Korea or Italy should avoid giving blood for 28 days after their return to the U.S. Call 866-642-5663 or go online to schedule an appointment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.