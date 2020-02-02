Student competition
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC’s International Affairs Forum hosts its annual Academic WorldQuest from noon to 5 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Great Lakes Campus. Eighteen high school teams vie for a chance to participate in the national event in Washington D.C. in April. Admission is free.
Historical society meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Mission Peninsula Historical Society meets at 6 p.m. Feb. 6 at Peninsula Community Library. Great Lakes Maritime Academy Superintendent Gerald Achenbach presents “The 50-Year History of the Great Lakes Maritime Academy.” Visitors and new members are welcome. Donations help maintain local historical sites.
NWS hosts Steve Luxenberg
TRAVERSE CITY — National Writers Series hosts Steve Luxenberg at 7 p.m. Feb. 6 at City Opera House. Luxenberg discusses his nonfiction text “Separate: The Story of Plessy v. Ferguson and America’s Journey from Slavery to Segregation.” Admission is $16; students are free. Pay $75 for reserved seats, a book and a pre-event reception at Red Ginger. Box office: 231-941-8082.
Farming loans available
TRAVERSE CITY — Oryana offers zero-interest loans to farmers and food producers through a partnership with Crosshatch Center for Art and Ecology and Grain Train Natural Foods Market. Funds are for existing or new food or farming ventures in northwest Michigan. Loans range from $500-10,000. Apply by Feb. 7. Questions: 231-622-5252; daniel@crosshatch.org.
Kite Race
LAKE LEELANAU — Midwest Snow Kite Jam hosts the Kite Race at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 8 in Lake Leelanau. This is a triangle race with ski and snowboard classes. Each leg is about 2 miles. Register at Eventbrite.com.
Yarn group gathers
BELLAIRE — Yarn Yarn Sisterhood meets at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 7 and 21 at Bellaire Public Library. Share stories while working on a project.
Water activities
BENZONIA — The 10th annual Benzie County Water Festival is Feb. 9-15. Churches host water-themed Sunday sermons. Kindergarten through third graders can take an art class from 4-5:30 p.m. Monday at Benzonia Public Library.
Other events:
- Feb. 11 — 6 p.m. potluck and panel discussion at Grow Benzie
- Feb. 12 — 3-6 p.m. workshops at COGNiTiON Science & Discover Center in Beulah
- Feb. 13 — 3-6 p.m. Benzie Conservation District’s Frozen Water Tour
- Feb. 14 — 2-4 p.m. Fish-n-Prints presentation at Beulah Trailhead
- Feb. 15 — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. workshops at COGNiTiON, 10 a.m. Betsie Bay Frozen 5K, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. crafts at Benzie Shores District Library, noon Legos at Benzonia Public Library and 1:45 p.m. stories at Betsie Valley District Library
Proceeds support local water-related projects and scholarships.
Local alumni win Grammys
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Arts Academy alumni received Grammy Awards during the recent program. Interlochen Center for the Arts World Youth Symphony Orchestra Principal Conductor and Artistic Director Cristian Macelaru won Best Classical Instrumental Solo for conducting the world premiere recording of Wynton Marsalis’ “Violin Concerto.” Harpist Yolanda Kondonassis, an IAA student from 1978-82, won for the world premiere recording of “Higdon: Harp Concerto” with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra. Mezzo-soprano Krista River (all state in 1986 and 1988) won the Best Opera Recording category for her work on Tobias Picker’s “Fantastic Mr. Fox.”
Singing Valentines
TRAVERSE CITY — Cherry Capital Men’s Chorus delivers Singing Valentines from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 14 at area schools, homes or businesses. Cost is $55 and includes two songs, a rose, card with message and photo or video opportunity. Some proceeds support Munson Healthcare Foundation’s future Family Birth and Children’s Center. Reservations: 231-590-4722.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.