Reiki session set for today
TRAVERSE CITY — Sally Littleton hosts the New Year, New You: Reiki and Tapping Energy Healing Session at 2 p.m. Jan. 12 at Traverse Area District Library. Learn methods for stress reduction and physical and mental healing.
Mindfulness for seniors
GRAWN — Naomi Call leads a mindful movement class for seniors at 9 a.m. Mondays and 8:30 a.m. Thursdays at Redeemer Fellowship Center. Practice stretches, breathing and balance. Exercises can be done using a chair. Cost is $5 per session. Bring a mat and towel, if needed. More details: 231-922-4911.
Voting program Jan. 14 at library
TRAVERSE CITY — League of Women Voters Grand Traverse Area hosts a program on new voting rights and the Citizens Independent Redistricting Commission at noon Jan. 14 at Traverse Area District Library. Educator Margaret Goeman presents about these recent proposals to the Michigan Constitution. More details: 231-933-4112.
Nonprofit gathering at Hop Lot
SUTTONS BAY — PoWeR Book Bags hosts its “Friend Raiser” from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at Hop Lot. The organization seeks volunteers to spread literacy in seven counties and more than 20 assistance sites and schools. Attendees are asked to bring a kid’s book or box of 24 crayons. More information: powerbookbags@gmail.com.
Climate group meets Jan. 14
TRAVERSE CITY — Citizens’ Climate Lobby meets from 6-8:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at Central United Methodist Church, third floor. Newcomers may arrive 15 minutes early for an introduction to the advocacy group. More information: 231-499-6747.
Clothing swap at the library
TRAVERSE CITY — The Formal Clothing Swap for teens starts at 7 p.m. Jan. 14 at Traverse Area District Library. Browse formal dresses and suits to wear at dances. Bring an item to donate, if possible.
Mindfulness for teens
TRAVERSE CITY — Physical therapist Wendy Weckstein hosts the Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction program from 4-6 p.m. Wednesdays starting Jan. 22 at Northern Michigan Psychiatric Services. Teens can learn about healthy lifestyle practices. Cost is $425; scholarships are available. Parents must attend orientation at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 15. Registration: 231-935-0355.
Beginning yoga sessions
TRAVERSE CITY — Community members are invited to beginning yoga sessions at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 15 and 29 at Traverse Area District Library. Yogis of all abilities are welcome. Bring a yoga mat, blanket and water. Newcomers must sign a waiver. Registration not required.
Pop-up film screening
TRAVERSE CITY — The Indie Lens Pop-Up screening of “Eating Up Easter” begins at 7 p.m. Jan. 16 at Milliken Auditorium. The 2018 documentary shows an isolated community in the Pacific dealing with the environmental impacts of tourism and development.
Health retreat
TRAVERSE CITY — Table Health offers the Shine Bright: Embracing Winter’s Darkness event Jan. 17-19. The wellness retreat includes yoga practice, journal writing, nutrition discussions and more. Register at Eventbrite.com or call 231-333-1331.
Discovering event
TRAVERSE CITY — Adult caregivers and their kids are invited to a discovery event from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 17 at Great Lakes Children’s Museum. Stack colorful cups, create a window collage using shapes and make a matching game to take home.
Member event
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum hosts its Winter Fun Member’s Night from 5:30-7 p.m. Jan. 17. Each member child may bring a non-member guest. Enjoy crafts, games and hot chocolate.
Junk Mail Journals
KINGSLEY — Beth Bynum leads the Junk Mail Journals class from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 18 at Traverse Area District Library, Kingsley Branch. Bring six to 10 envelopes and magazines to cut up for a journal. Attendees should bring lunch; snacks and drinks are provided. Space is limited. Registration: 231-263-5484 or kbl@tadl.org.
Railroad group meets
TRAVERSE CITY — National Model Railroad Association North Central Region Division 2 meets from 1-4 p.m. Jan. 18 at Peninsula Township Hall. The event includes a model railroading presentation and show and tell. More details: info@ncrdivision2.groups.io.
Challenge Island program
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum hosts a Challenge Island series every other Saturday from Jan. 18 through May 2. Kindergarten through fifth graders are invited to learn about animal habitats, adaptations and world issues. Registration: 231-633-4955; rallen@challenge-island.com.
Women’s March
TRAVERSE CITY — The annual Women’s March TC begins at 1 p.m. Jan. 18 at Workshop Brewing Company. Walk through downtown, stand along the Parkway for about an hour and then return to the brewery for speakers and conversation. Attendees may bring signs and drums. Kids and men are welcome. Donations benefit the local Justice For Our Neighbors. More details: 231-325-6812.
Guns N’ Hoses tickets available
TRAVERSE CITY — Tickets are on sale for the seventh annual Guns N’ Hoses Hockey Game, which begins at 7 p.m. Feb. 22 at Centre Ice Arena. The evening also features a silent auction, 50/50 raffle, puck toss and more. Proceeds support Kelly Rice, who was recently diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer. Contact: 231-668-2977.
