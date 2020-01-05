Resume workshop
ELK RAPIDS — Northwest Michigan Works career adviser Mandi Brown leads a drop-in resume workshop at 3 p.m. Jan. 6 at Elk Rapids District Library.
DivorceCare begins Jan. 6
WILLIAMSBURG — DivorceCare begins at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 6 at New Hope Community Church. The 13-week support group is for people going through a divorce or separation. More information: 231-218-9765.
Drop-in bowling
BELLAIRE — Ages 5-18 are invited to join the drop-in youth club from 4-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Bellaire Lanes & Games. Cost is $17 each for two games and shoes. Food and beverages are available to purchase.
Parkinson’s support meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Parkinson’s Network North Evening Support Group meets at 6 p.m. Jan. 7 at Foster Family Health Center. The speaker is Geriatrician Mark A. Jackson, M.D. Questions: 231-947-7389.
Health care discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library hosts “The Right to Free Healthcare?” discussion from 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 7. This is the first of the 2020 ConsiderTHIS series.
Voters discussion
SUTTONS BAY — League of Women Voters Leelanau County hosts the discussion “From Idea to Advocacy: How the LWV Develops Positions and Programs” at noon Jan. 8 at the Government Center. Attendees may bring a lunch. More information: 231-313-0359.
PACE North information
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Bay Area Stroke Club meets from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Jan. 8 at the Presbyterian Church. Learn about PACE (Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly) North from Community Outreach and Advocacy Director Michelle Reardon. More details: 231-935-6380.
Pottery classes
ELK RAPIDS — Silly Sister’s offers winter pottery classes Wednesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The six-week sessions begin Jan. 15. Cost is $250 until Jan. 8. Registration: dbmoline@torchlake.com.
Community event
TRAVERSE CITY — Central United Methodist Church hosts “End the Silent Night” at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 8 in the sanctuary. Young adults and family members share their experience with mental illness. Singer-songwriter Allie Kessel plays covers and original music.
Neighborhood playgroup
INTERLOCHEN — The 5 to One Neighborhood Center Playgroup meets from 10-11:30 a.m. Jan. 9 and 23 at Interlochen Public Library. Families with infants to preschoolers are invited for a story and snack.
‘Hidden Burden’ workshop
TRAVERSE CITY — Table Health offers the “Hidden Burden” workshop at noon Jan. 9, 16 and 23. Learn how environmental toxins can lead to chronic diseases and inflammation. Cost is $30 per class or $75 for all three. Registration: 231-333-1331.
Sugar scrub creations
INTERLOCHEN — Adults are invited to the next Make-A-Gift event from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 11 at Interlochen Public Library. Learn to make sugar scrubs. Materials are provided. Registration: 231-276-6767.
Mindfulness class
TRAVERSE CITY — Physical therapist Wendy Weckstein hosts an orientation for the Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction program at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 12 at New Moon Yoga Studio. Classes include meditation, movement, group dialogue and presentation. Adults are invited to Sunday sessions from Jan. 19 through March 15. Cost is $625; scholarships are available. Registration: 231-935-0355.
Radon test kits available
KALKASKA — District Health Department No. 10 provides free radon testing kits at the Kalkaska County health department during National Radon Action Month. People can also learn how radon, a radioactive gas, impacts the environment and health. Call 888-217-3904 to learn more.
Cancer screenings
KALKASKA — District Health Department No. 10 offers free breast and cervical screenings to women ages 64 and younger. HPV infections can lead to cancer.
The vaccination is available for young men up to age 21 and women to age 26. Financial assistance may be available.
Call 888-217-3904, option 2, for an appointment.
Call for artists
TRAVERSE CITY — Higher Art Gallery seeks art for its all-media juried exhibition “Citizen’s Coping,” which is displayed in the fall.
Artists should explore how the last four years changed them and how the current administration impacted them.
Entry is $25. Submissions are due by midnight Sept. 5. Send images of the artwork to projectcivilartzationtion@gmail.com.
