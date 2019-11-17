Deer Widow’s Night scheduled
TRAVERSE CITY — Women are invited to Deer Widow’s Night at 5 p.m. Nov. 17 at 123 Speakeasy. The evening features unlimited food, a champagne toast, coloring sessions, photo booth, door prizes and tarot card readings. More details: 231-753-8841.
Public input session set
ELK RAPIDS — Community members are invited to discuss Elk Rapids schools from 9-11 a.m. Nov. 18 at Cherryland Middle School. Drop in anytime, or call 231-264-8692 to speak with the superintendent.
Genealogical society meeting
KALKASKA — Kalkaska Genealogical Society meets at 7 p.m. Nov. 18 at Kalkaska County Library. Newcomers are welcome. The group gathers on the third Monday of each month.
Card-making workshop
ELK RAPIDS — A holiday card-making workshop goes from 1-3 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Lighthouse Community Center. Cost is $20 and includes supplies. Reservations: 231-632-5832.
Asperger’s support meeting slated
TRAVERSE CITY — Family members of adults with Asperger’s may attend the NW Michigan NT Support parent group meeting at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19. Contact: 231-631-8343 or nwmints@gmail.com.
Winter weather presentation
TRAVERSE CITY — Staff from the National Weather Service in Gaylord and NMC’s Environmental Science Department host a presentation from 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 20 at Osterlin Library, Room 205. Look back at last winter’s conditions, discuss this year’s outlook and learn about reporting snow. The NWS staff also covers storms on the Great Lakes and related shipwrecks.
Wellness Wednesday
ELK RAPIDS — Wellness Wednesday starts at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 20 at Crystal Lake Health Center. Learn about natural teas and tonics for healing. Contact: 231-264-9060.
Book signing
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse House of Prayer hosts a Christian author holiday book party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 23 at 3211 N. Garfield Road. Attendees can get their gift books signed and personalized. Genres include Christian poetry and fiction, young adult fiction and devotionals.
Yoga class
TRAVERSE CITY — Oryana hosts the yoga class “Autumn Becomes Winter” at 9 a.m. Nov. 24 at New Moon Yoga Studio. Cost is $10. Proceeds go to Third Level Crisis Center. Register at Oryana or Eventbrite.com.
Gratitude conversation
GLEN ARBOR — JoAnna Pepe, a Leelanau County counseling psychologist, presents “Thanks + Gratitude — A Year-round Practice” at 2 p.m. Nov. 24 at Glen Arbor Arts Center. This program is offered in conjunction with the “Small Works” exhibition, on display through Dec. 18.
Learning lab
INTERLOCHEN — MI Works Learning Lab goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 25 at Interlochen Public Library. Computer support and education is available on the last Monday of every month. More information: 231-922-3761.
Holiday donations are needed
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Commission on Aging seeks donations for its “Baskets of Bounty” holiday gift packages. These may include nonperishable food, paper products, games, personal hygiene items and pet supplies. Monetary donations are also accepted. Bring items to 520 W. Front St. until Nov. 27. The office is open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Call 231-922-4688 to refer a Grand Traverse County resident age 60 and older to the program.
Toy collection
TRAVERSE CITY — Menards hosts a toy drive through the end of November. Drop off new, unwrapped items to 4155 U.S. 31 South. More details: 231-943-0607.
Toy drive
ELK RAPIDS — A Toys for Tots drive goes through Dec. 15 at Edward Jones, 100 River St. Drop off unwrapped toys and games for babies through teens from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays. More details: 231-264-9433.
Bruckbauer receives award
TRAVERSE CITY — Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities Deputy Director Jim Bruckbauer recently received the Golden Key award from Vistage Michigan, a chapter of the international coaching organization.
Bruckbauer was selected for his leadership, openness to feedback and support for other members of the northern Michigan group.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.