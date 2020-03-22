Political candidate training
TRAVERSE CITY — TAAR and Traverse Connect offer the non-partisan Political Candidate Training from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. March 24 at 852 S. Garfield Ave.
Learn how to file for a local election, plan fundraising efforts, engage voters and more.
Admission is free for Realtors, TAAR affiliate members, Traverse Connect investors and Traverse City Young Professionals. Cost is $25 for others.
Register at http://bit.ly/2020candidatetraining. Contact: 231-947-2050.
History lecture canceled
TRAVERSE CITY — The Old Mission history lecture, set for March 24 at Peninsula Community Library, is canceled.
All Traverse Area District Library locations are closed until further notice.
Trivia Night
KALKASKA — Friends of Kalkaska County Library host Trivia Night from 6:30-8 p.m. March 24 at Trout Town Tavern. Teams of four compete for prizes.
Entry is $5 per person, with proceeds supporting the new library fund.
Registration: 231-258-9411.
Art classes scrapped
TRAVERSE CITY — All art programs are canceled at Arts for All of Northern Michigan through April 6. The studio aims to reschedule its programs for later this spring or summer.
Disney play postponed
TRAVERSE CITY — Woodland School postpones its performance of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.”
The school is closed until April 6, as per state requirements.
All events are on hold. Contact: 231-947-7474.
Fungi film scrapped
TRAVERSE CITY — The State Theatre canceled its March 26 showing of “Fantastic Fungi: The Magic Beneath Us.”
People can email info@stateandbijou.org for a refund.
The facility is closed until further notice.
Local musician television debut
TRAVERSE CITY — Local musician Billy Strings makes his late-night television debut at 11:35 p.m. March 26 on Jimmy Kimmel Live, which airs on ABC.
The guitarist plays with bassist Royal Masat, banjoist Billy Failing and mandolinist Jarrod Walker.
The band performs on the show’s outdoor stage in Los Angeles.
Study Abroad Scholarship due
TRAVERSE CITY — TBA Credit Union accepts applications for its 2020 Study Abroad Scholarship until 5 p.m. March 27.
A $1,000 award is available to a student studying a foreign language and culture. Questions: 231-946-7090; marketing@tbacu.com.
Museum events halted
WILLIAMSBURG — The Music House Museum is closed until March 30. All events and tours are postponed, including the silent film “The King of Kings” showings.
The museum aims to reschedule if possible.
Antrim County recycling
BELLAIRE — Antrim Conservation District hosts electronics recycling collections this spring. Cost is $5 for items fewer than 30 inches wide such as laptops, televisions, radios, fax machines and printers.
Pay $15 for larger items. Kitchen appliances aren’t accepted. Contact: 231-533-8363.
Collection dates:
- 8 a.m. to noon March 28 at Mancelona Township Hall
- 8 a.m. to noon April 25 at Alden District Library
- 9 a.m. to noon May 16 at Elk Rapids Police Department
- 8 a.m. to noon May 30 at Recycling Drop-off Center in Ellsworth
- 8 a.m. to noon June 13 at Department of Public Works in Elk Rapids
Maple syrup weekends
RAPID CITY — Many Michigan Maple Syrup Association canceled many Michigan Maple Syrup Weekends, including the events at Out of the Woods Farm in Rapid City and Southwell Sugar Shack in Mancelona.
Music program called off
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Symphony Orchestra’s March 28 event at Traverse Area District Library is canceled.
TADL recently canceled all events until April 15 because of coronavirus concerns.
Retro Day
THOMPSONVILLE — Crystal Mountain is not hosting Retro Day on March 28.
The resort recently closed its ski operations, restaurants, retail, PEAK Fitness Center and Crystal Spa. Lodging is still available.
