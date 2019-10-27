Benefit concert
CEDAR — The Turtlenecks perform from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 27 at Little Traverse Inn. Michael Sullivan, Steve Carey and Norm Wheeler play standards, songs with Irish themes, spoken word and more. Admission is free, but donations support Empire Area Community Emergency Fund.
Holocaust survivor speaks
KALKASKA — Holocaust survivor Irene Miller shares her memoir “Into No Man’s Land” at 6 p.m. Oct. 29 at Kalkaska High School Auditorium. The book is available for purchase at this free event. Sponsors: Kalkaska County Library and Kalkaska Public Schools.
Basketry sessions
ALDEN — Dorothy Weaver leads basketry sessions from 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays at Helena Township Community Center. Experience is not required, and people may join anytime. Materials costs $5. More information: 231-331-6583.
Transportation panel meets
TRAVERSE CITY — People are invited to learn about public transportation options at 4 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Traverse City Senior Center. The panel features BATA, COAST, Lyft and cab companies. Registration: 231-922-4911.
Shipwreck program
LELAND — Mike Fornes presents “Edmund Fitzgerald — The Stories, The Song” at 6 p.m. Oct. 30 at Leland Township Library. The family-friendly event includes a Gordon Lightfoot tribute and history of the 1975 shipwreck.
Volunteer training
TRAVERSE CITY — Hope Not Handcuffs hosts a volunteer training session from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Traverse City Police Department on Woodmere Avenue. The nonprofit works with local law enforcement to find treatment options for people with drug or alcohol addictions. Volunteer roles include helping with paperwork, calling treatment providers and supporting individuals through the process. Questions: suzy@hopenothandcuffs.com.
Detoxifying yoga
TRAVERSE CITY — A Detox Flow yoga session starts at 6:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Press on Juice. Learn breathing and movement techniques. Donations appreciated. Register at Eventbrite.com. Questions: townsendsar.yoga@yahoo.com.
Writing contest
TRAVERSE CITY — Bennington College in Vermont is accepting submissions for its 2019-2020 Young Writers Awards. Students in 10th, 11th and 12th grade may send poetry, fiction or nonfiction pieces. Monetary prizes are given to the top three winners in each category. Entries are due Nov. 1. Contact: 802-440-4399.
Michigan Youth Arts grant
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Youth Arts, on behalf of Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs, offers the Arts Equipment and Supplies grant. Michigan K-12 schools can receive up to $1,500 for classroom materials. Applications are due Nov. 1. More details: 248-545-9200; jennifer@michiganyoutharts.org.
Discovery event
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum hosts “Discover With Me” from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 1. Toddlers are invited to play with a grocery cart and fake money.
Historic marker talk
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan History Center graduate assistant Heather Lehman presents about the Michigan Historic Marker at 1 p.m. Nov. 1 at Traverse Area District Library. She discusses how private and public property owners can apply for this designation. Co-sponsors: Leelanau County Historic Preservation Society, Leelanau Historical Society and Benzie Area Historical Society. Questions: 231-334-4395.
Educational grant opportunity
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids Women club is accepting applications for its educational grants until Nov. 1. Women living or working in Antrim County may apply for up to $600. The award can support college tuition, job-related educational programs, career development or GED fees. Questions: 231-350-0462; lschmidtsh@gmail.com.
Students present ‘The Lark’
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Arts Academy Theatre Company and Chamber Singers present “The Lark” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1-2 in the Phoenix Theatre. The show recreates the trail of Joan of Arc. A matinee starts at 2 p.m. Nov. 2. Tickets are $14 for students, $19 for adults. Box office: 800-681-5920.
Grief program
TRAVERSE CITY — East Bay Calvary Church hosts the GriefShare program “Surviving the Holidays” from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 2. The seminar offers tips to reduce stress and loneliness after losing a loved one. Registration: 231-946-4479; vickiwadsworth1949@gmail.com.
Seasonal gift fair
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Chamber of Commerce presents its annual Holiday Gift Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 2 at Bellaire High School. Regional vendors sell handmade items. Call 231-533-6023 to learn more.
STEM event
TRAVERSE CITY — Challenge Island Northwestern Michigan hosts a drop-in program from 10:30 a.m. to noon Nov. 2 at Great Lakes Children’s Museum. Kids can participate in science, technology, engineering and math activities.
Railroad association meets
TRAVERSE CITY — National Model Railroad Association North Central Region Division 2 meets from 1-4 p.m. Nov. 2 at Peninsula Township Hall. The event includes a presentation on model railroading and show and tell. Contact: info@ncrdivision2.groups.io.
Annual gala
TRAVERSE CITY — The fifth annual City Opera House Gala “Life is a Cabaret” starts at 8 p.m. Nov. 2. The evening features host Paul Canaan and Broadway performers as well as an auction. Main floor seating is $125 or $1,000 per table of eight. This includes a hosted bar, appetizers and desserts. Balcony tickets are $25 each. Students pay $15. Box office: 231-941-8082.
MOAA scholarships available
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwestern Michigan Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America offers scholarships to students. The awards are open to high school students who are a child or grandchild of an active or retired military member. Veterans enrolled in college may also apply. The deadline is Nov. 15. Contact: nwmchpt@gmail.com or 231-421-5322.
