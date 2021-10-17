Single MOMM receives donation
TRAVERSE CITY — 100+ Women Who Care Grand Traverse and Leelanau County donates more than $10,000 to Single MOMM. Funds support the organization’s Mentorship 360 program, which pairs single moms with mentors.
Historical society meets
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area Historical Society gathers at 2 p.m. Oct. 17 via Zoom and at Traverse Area District Library. The event includes local recipients of the 2021 National Award Junior Division for the George Washington Leadership Award. Register at https://bit.ly/3ov1S6S.
Housing summit
TRAVERSE CITY — Housing North’s annual Northwest Michigan Housing Summit is Oct. 19-21. The virtual event features community leaders, housing agencies, financiers and other partners focused on expanding housing options across the region. The keynote speaker is Ray Suarez, an American broadcast journalist and analyst. Register for $80 at housingnorth.org.
Voting discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — League of Women Voters Grand Traverse Area presents an event from noon to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 19 via Zoom. Learn about the voting rights bills making their way through the Michigan legislature. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85998590430
Tween Tuesdays
INTERLOCHEN — Tween Tuesdays begin at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 19 and 26 at Interlochen Public Library. Tweens may share interests while exploring media.
Yoga classes
INTERLOCHEN — A Vinyasa yoga practice begins at 4 p.m. Oct. 19 and 26 at Interlochen Public Library. Bring a yoga mat, water and towel. Donations are appreciated.
Sorority meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — DKG Phi Chapter gathers at 5 p.m. Oct. 19 at Northwest Education Services Conference Center. A program on the Third Grade Reading Law is presented by the Elementary Literacy Coaches for the Instructional Services Team. Covid protocols are followed.
DKG is an international society of current and retired women educators. Contact: dkggta@gmail.com
Movie showing
BELLAIRE — Friends of the Library hosts Movie Night at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at Bellaire Public Library. Watch the PG mystery film “Something Wicked This Way Comes.”
Parent support meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Disability Network Northern Michigan hosts a Parent Network meeting at 7 p.m. Oct. 19 via Zoom. Families with youth and adults who have disabilities may learn about available healthcare and educational resources.
Garden club meeting
WILLIAMSBURG — Sweetwater Evening Garden Club meets at 7 p.m. Oct. 19 at Acme Township Hall. Garden Goods General Manager Jan Shepard presents “Putting Your Garden to Sleep.” Seating is limited. RSVP: 231-938-9611.
Freshwater Summit
TRAVERSE CITY — The Freshwater Roundtable presents the 14th annual Freshwater Summit from 9-11 a.m. Oct. 20 and 22. Topics include wild rice restoration, underwater mapping of Lakebed 2030, wastewater infrastructure and more. View the full agenda and register for the virtual sessions at gtbay.org/events/freshwater-summit.
Book launch
TRAVERSE CITY — Local poet Teresa Scollon releases her book “Trees and Other Creatures” at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 20 via Zoom. Traverse Area District Library hosts this event. Sign up via tadl.org/scollon.
Art exhibition
TRAVERSE CITY — View Delbert Michel’s exhibition “Sixty Years of Making Art” until Oct. 20 at the Grand Traverse Art Campus. Partial proceeds are donated to Safe Harbor of Grand Traverse.
Call for art
TRAVERSE CITY — Higher Art Gallery invites artists to enter the second annual “Tree of Art and Small Gift Show” through Oct. 20. Small objects are displayed and sold from Nov. 19 through Jan. 1.
Items can include ornaments, small paintings, fiber or glass works. They must hang from or hook onto the tree.
Send images and details including sale price to higherartgallery@gmail.com with “Holiday Show” in the subject line.
