Light Up the Lake
TRAVERSE CITY — Silver Lake Association hosts Light Up the Lake at 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays during April.
Residents can flash lakeside indoor and outdoor lights as well as make noise to recognize healthcare workers during the coronavirus outbreak.
Highway reconstruction
BENZONIA — MDOT begins roadwork April 20 on U.S. 31 from the M-115 intersection to south of Betsie River in Benzonia.
The $5.3 million project includes removing and replacing asphalt pavement; putting in a new concrete curb and gutter, sidewalk ramps and culverts; and sewer and drainage improvements.
Drivers should follow lane shifts and closures along this 1.7-mile stretch. Work may continue through Oct. 10.
Free education camps
TRAVERSE CITY — Sylvan Learning offers free mini camps for elementary, middle and high school students from April 20-24.
Tutors provide math, reading and vocabulary lessons.
Students can also enroll in yoga, resume writing, poetry and others. Sign up and view more about each virtual class at Eventbrite.com.
Climate lobby meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Citizens’ Climate Lobby hosts an online meeting from 6-7 p.m. April 21.
Email northern.michigan@citizensclimatelobby.org for the call information.
Talks canceled
LELAND — Leland Township Public Library recently announced the cancellation of several programs: the April 21 recycling, the April 22 gardening and the April 23 Earth Week presentations.
The library is closed until further notice. Send questions to lelandlibrary@lelandtownshiplibrary.org.
Zoning workshop postponed
SUTTONS BAY — The Zoning Board of Appeals Workshop no longer takes place April 22 at Leelanau County Government Center.
Organizers are looking to reschedule in September.
People can apply their prepaid registration fee to the future event or receive a refund. Contact: 231-256-9812.
Boot Camp canceled
ELK RAPIDS — Building Blocks for Liberty decided to call off its Constitution Boot Camp, which was set from 8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 25 at Amvets Post 114.
There is no reschedule date, but another group is planning a class in August in Kalkaska. Contact: jim@buildingblocksforliberty.org
Online workouts
TRAVERSE CITY — Boomers Bootcamp Traverse City offers high-intensity interval training workouts for members of the virtual boot camp.
People can participate in the 30-minute exercises daily except Sundays. The videos also include a meal plan and recipe guide, daily challenges and healthy lifestyle tips.
Cost is $75. Contact: 231-486-5030; tc@boomersfitfam.com.
TAAR receives $4,250 grant
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area Association of Realtors earned a $4,250 Smart Growth Grant from the National Association of Realtors to support Norte’s Explore Academy.
Teenagers can learn community design and decision making through this hands-on training program.
TAAR contributes a $475 local match to the national funding. Norte expects to offer these courses in the fall.
Educator nominations
TRAVERSE CITY — TBA ISD extended its nomination deadline for the 2020 Outstanding Educator Awards to May 29.
Teachers, administrators and school staff throughout the five-county area are eligible.
Nominees need at least five years of experience in education, contribute to students’ academic success and support teaching and learning.
Submit letters of support from supervisors, parents, students and others.
More details: 231-922-6222; hjewell@tbaisd.org.
Student scholarships
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Bay Area MEA-Retired and TBA Credit Union plan to award two $1,000 scholarships.
Awards are open to children of active MEA or MEA-Retired members who are seniors at public high schools and plan to attend a public Michigan college or university.
Email dipisaka@yahoo.com for applications. The deadline was recently extended to May 31.
Community grants awarded
MANISTEE — Several grants were awarded to area organizations through the Manistee County Community Foundation’s Community Response Fund. The following received awards:
- $500 to Lighthouse Pregnancy and Care Center for diapers, wipes and other baby supplies
- $2,500 to ECHO His Love to purchase food and supplies for the MANNA pantry and meals for Safe Harbor guests
- $2,000 for Manistee County Council on Aging to provide emergency food for seniors
- $1,500 to Divine Mercy Parish to supply community members with food
- $500 for Staircase Youth Services to purchase and distribute personal hygiene items to youth.
