Easter service
LANSING — The Michigan United Methodist Church hosts a virtual Easter service at 10 a.m. April 12. Bishop David Alan Bard gives the sermon and MSU student soloists Nora Feldpausch and Matthew Greenberg accompany pianist Connie Gamage. michiganumc.org/easter-2020
Sign project begins April 13
BELLAIRE — The Michigan Department of Transportation plans to begin replacing road signs along M-88 and U.S. 31 in Antrim County on April 13. Motorists should expect shoulder closures through May 8.
Free yoga classes
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids Yoga Flow offers free online yoga sessions throughout April. Book at elkrapidsyogaflow.com. Contact: 231-463-4556.
Portraits available
TRAVERSE CITY — Cherryland Humane Society volunteers are creating pet portraits. Community members may submit their animal’s name and picture to receive a portrait in watercolor, ink or another medium. People are encouraged to donate any amount to the humane society. Questions: astuck@cherrylandhumane.org
Virtual pilates classes
TRAVERSE CITY — Pure Pilates offers interactive online classes. Cost is $15.50 per 50-minute session or get five for $75. Sign up using the mobile application or visit purepilatestc.com.
Call for stories
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Writers Series aims to collect stories on its new website “Life in the Time of Virus.” Elementary, middle and high school students along with adults are encouraged to submit their experiences with coronavirus in 500 words or fewer. Cash and gift certificate prizes are available for each group. Judging begins June 30 and winners are announced at the NWS fundraiser in August. Contact: 231-486-6868 or nws.astanton@gmail.com.
Poetry in the Wild Time
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Public Library and Crosshatch Center for Art and Ecology invite people to the virtual Poetry in the Wild Time at 7 p.m. April 16. Bring a poem to read or listen to others. Check the library Facebook page for the Zoom link before the event.
Educator nominations due
TRAVERSE CITY — TBA ISD seeks nominations for its Outstanding Educator Awards. Teachers, administrators and school staff throughout the five-county area are eligible. Nominees need at least five years of experience in education, contribute to students’ academic success and support teaching and learning.
Submit letters of support from supervisors, parents, students and others by April 17. More details: 231-922-6222; hjewell@tbaisd.org.
Test out signup due April 17
TRAVERSE CITY — High school students may request the chance to test out of any class and receive credit toward graduation. Testing is scheduled from 6-8 p.m. May 14, 9-11 a.m. May 16 and 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 16 at the Traverse City Central High School Library. Applications are due April 17. Questions: 231-933-1779; bailski@tcaps.net.
Fire departments earn grant
LELAND — Leland Township, Leelanau Township, Cedar Area and Blair Township fire departments recently obtained a $348,300 Assistance to Firefighters Grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The award funds the purchase of self-contained breathing units, which will replace 52 packs, 104 bottles and 83 masks. The grant required a 10-percent match in funds from each department.
School district earns certificate
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area Public Schools received the Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Association of School Business Officials International. This is the 15th consecutive award for the district, which annually provides a detailed financial report.
