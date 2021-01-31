TRAVERSE CITY — A wrongful death lawsuit filed against Northern Lakes Community Mental Health and a staff psychologist by the mother of a man who died by suicide inside Grand Traverse County’s jail, has been settled out of court.
The civil suit accused psychologist Joseph Barkman, an employee of NLCMH, of negligence after Barkman canceled a suicide watch for Alan Halloway in 2017, and Halloway hung himself with jail-issued socks two days later.
NLCMH will pay Halloway’s mother, Teresa Halloway, and other family members an undisclosed sum, court documents show.
Halloway, 41, was arrested July 18, 2017, following a shooting at Bay Hill Apartments where one man was wounded. There was a subsequent car chase and a brief standoff at Halloway’s home in Grawn, the Record-Eagle previously reported.
After negotiators convinced Halloway to surrender, he said he’d taken 20 Valium pills and “made statements during arrest about harming himself,” according to court documents. He was examined at Munson Medical Center before being lodged at the jail on a $1 million bond.
Unnamed jail staff placed Halloway on suicide watch July 18, 2017. Barkman canceled the watch July 19 and Halloway hung himself with jail-issued socks two days later.
Louis G. Corey, a Royal-Oak attorney representing Teresa Halloway said the settlement amount had been redacted from court documents by unanimous agreement, then declined further comment.
Thomas R. Shimmel, a Detroit attorney representing NLCMH and Barkman, did not return a call seeking comment.
Calls to NLCMH Chief Executive Officer Karl Kovacs and Chief Population Officer for Mental Health Services Joanie Blamer, were not returned Friday.
A receptionist at NLCMH said Barkman no longer worked for the organization and had moved out of the area.
Barkman said he’d followed proper procedure, court documents show. An expert witness hired by Corey on behalf of the Halloway family reviewed the case and signed an affidavit stating she found multiple ways Barkman had failed to provide an “applicable standard of care,” court records show.
C. Cayli Collins’ affidavit states Barkman had not conducted a thorough assessment of Halloway, failed to consider Halloway’s mental health history and did not provide a follow-up treatment plan.
Halloway’s family previously sued Grand Traverse County, and in 2019 commissioners approved a $125,000 settlement, after an investigation revealed mishandled paperwork in the jail, skipped rounds, and other issues, as previously reported.
Two corrections officers, Deputies Rachel Gillis and Ryan Kigar, left their jobs following Halloway’s suicide — Gillis resigned and Kigar was fired — after the investigation showed security cameras went unmonitored and cells unchecked.
Jail policy calls for those incarcerated to be checked on every 59 minutes, documents show.
More than 51 suicide attempts — resulting in two deaths — took place at the jail from 2011 to 2018, the Record-Eagle previously reported.
