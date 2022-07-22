GRAYLING — An offer to appoint Joanie Blamer as CEO of Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority has been withdrawn once again.
The motion to rescind the job offer and restart a CEO search was made at Thursday’s CMH board meeting by Ty Wessell, who represents Leelanau County. It was approved on a vote of 10-6, with all six Grand Traverse County board representatives, including new members Tom Bratton and Kate Dahlstrom, voting to rescind.
“Joanie has been a good advocate for clients and the authority,” Wessell said. “But our agency is in trouble. We’ve been searching for a CEO for months and months and months. The board needs to have a CEO who has the full support of the majority of the board.”
Wessell said the Leelanau County Commission recently voted unanimously to recommend rescinding the offer as they are afraid for the future of Northern Lakes.
After the meeting ended, Blamer told the Record-Eagle that she won’t apply for the post again. She has been the interim CEO of the agency since former CEO Karl Kovacs retired about a year ago.
“I am extremely disappointed in the board’s action today,” Blamer stated in a handwritten note. “I care deeply about Northern Lakes and the people we serve. I have devoted my career to helping others and innovating for service improvements and I am proud of the work I’ve done. It is my sincere hope that NLCMHA may stay intact.”
Blamer has already negotiated for and signed a contract, though the final contract has not been approved by the CMH board. Board Chair Dan DeKorse, who also signed it, said he neglected to send copies to board members until Thursday morning and he wanted board members to have a chance to look at it before approving it — something board member Barb Selesky said was “convenient.” Selesky voted against the recension both times.
The motion also met resistance from Ben Townsend, who represents Wexford County. The job has been given to Blamer, rescinded and then given again over the last few months before Thursday’s board action.
Townsend said the Wexford County board feels they should just let Grand Traverse and Leelanau County go. The two counties have talked about forming an authority together. The authority is made up of six counties that also include Crawford, Missaukee and Roscommon.
“They want wonderful services, they want to pay for their wonderful services, they want their CEO. Good for them,” Townsend said. “We say that we’re fed up.”
Townsend said it is not any county board’s job to choose the CEO and he is against starting the search over.
“Personally I would walk out if enough people would walk out with me,” he said.
Mary Marois said Townsend has only heard one side of a very large story, though she did not offer any details. She supports starting a new search.
“I want Northern Lakes Community Mental Health to stay a six-county authority,” Marois said. “It is my personal belief that if we rescind the motion and we work on amending our governance there is a very high probability that we will all stay together, that we heal and we will be able to move forward. If we do not it’s inevitable that we will break apart.”
The board meeting was held at Kirtland Community College in Grayling, with more than 50 people watching the livestreamed meeting online.
DeKorse said he will schedule a special meeting to review two motions approved by the Grand Traverse County board, as well as a few Northern Lake board policies. An attorney will be on hand to go over the policies with board members and determine if there was a violation by the CEO.
“I think it’s important for us to look at what’s going on with our policies and bylaws and, since there were concerns addressed, I think we should review them, even if it’s after the fact and then move forward,” said Dekorse, who represents Grand Traverse County on the CMH board.
In April Grand Traverse County board members passed motions recommending that the CMH board look into what they say were violations of its board policy made by Blamer when she asked to speak with members individually. A second motion urged the health board to rescind its offer to Blamer and start a new CEO search.
The following day at the CMH board meeting, a motion to rescind the offer was defeated on a vote of 9-7, with two board members that represent GTC voting not to rescind. Those board members, Justin Reed and Nicole Miller, were removed by the county board at a special meeting held July 12 after being accused of neglect of duty for allowing Blamer to violate the rules.
Neither Reed or Miller were notified of the county board’s actions the previous day. Dekorse also said he did not receive any communication from the county board prior to the CMH meeting.
The pair were replaced with Bratton, a Congressional fellow and field representative for Rep. Jack Bergman, and Dahlstrom, a well-known advocate for mental health services. They were appointed by the Grand Traverse County board Wednesday after being chosen by an ad hoc committee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.