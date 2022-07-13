TRAVERSE CITY — Two Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority board members were removed from their posts after being accused of wrongdoing by the Grand Traverse County board.
Justin Reed and Nicole Miller, who both represent the county on the Northern Lakes board, were removed on a 4-2 vote at a special meeting held Tuesday, with commissioners Betsy Coffia and Bryce Hundley voting against the measure and Commissioner Penny Morris abstaining.
Morris and GTC board Chair Rob Hentschel last week claimed that Reed and Miller may have neglected their official duty or engaged in misconduct in office by allowing Northern Lakes CEO Joanie Blamer to violate board rules by asking to meet individually with each CMH board member.
Morris on Tuesday said she got an email inviting her to meet with Blamer and is aware of two other board members who got an invite; all declined to meet with Blamer. Reed, Miller and Ben Townsend, who represents Wexford County on the CMH board, denied having receiving the same email.
“The facts are, as I see them, Blamer dealt with board members outside of normal channels by emailing them and requesting a meeting and then meeting with them while a candidate for the CEO position,” Hentschel said.
Coffia disagreed. “There is no evidence for what we are alleging and we all know that,” she said.
Hentschel said he’s been hearing from groups like the National Alliance on Mental Illness and Before During & After Incarceration and other groups in the community that CMH services are insufficient.
The county board in May announced its intentions to end its relationship with the six-county Northern Lakes authority — a move that would dissolve the entire authority — and form its own agency.
“It’s time for some change and whether it’s through Grand Traverse County breaking off from Northern Lakes, or reassembling or removing board members who seem to be OK with status quo,” Hentschel said. “I’ve got to grab every chance I can to make change with the mental health services in Grand Traverse County.”
Morris said she is looking at the big picture right now. In the past there has been a lack of accountability when it comes to the CMH board and a lot of things have gotten swept under the rug. She said the problems with the board run deep.
“We don’t know how to go forward until we fix what’s wrong,” Morris said.
Reed and Miller were also accused of not voting to support the wishes of GTC, which they represent.
When contacted by the Record-Eagle, Reed said he received a “vague” letter from the county administrator regarding his misconduct and neglect of duties, just saying he had allowed Blamer to violate a board policy.
During Tuesday’s meeting several board members mentioned articles published in the Record-Eagle regarding the alleged wrongdoing and what led up to it.
“They did not cite the board policy violation,” Reed said. “Instead they kept referring to the Record-Eagle. They assumed that the Record-Eagle is the formal notice instead of themselves.”
Hundley made a failed motion to dismiss allegations against Reed and Miller, who he said were two committed public servants who he feels did not neglect their duties.
Coffia said the accusations against Reed and Miller are motivated by Hentschel’s desire to appoint new board members who will vote to remove Blamer from the CEO post.
Hentschel did, in fact, make a move to appoint Dan Lathrop, a former county commissioner and former member of the CMH board. Lathrop stepped down last year, citing personal reasons, Hentschel said. Hentschel said he called Lathrop knowing there would be an opening on the board, with Lathrop telling him he is now able to serve.
Coffia objected to the appointment, saying that there was no resume or qualifications in the board packet regarding Lathrop and that the board needed to do its due diligence before appointing him.
Hentschel amended his motion to suspend the rule, which failed on a vote of 4-3, with commissioners Darryl V. Nelson, Morris, Hundley and Coffia voting “no.” Morris, Nelson and Commissioner Brad Jewett were appointed to look at applicants. The post will be advertised and those interested can also go to the county website to fill out an application.
The allegations against Reed and Miller stem from the CMH board meeting held April 21, with the board — including Reed and Miller — reaffirming the CEO offer to Blamer. The day before the county board had voted unanimously to recommend that the CMH board address the violation with Blamer, which Hentschel had been made aware of that morning, and that the board restart the search for a CEO.
Alger said Reed and Miller had not been given any communication regarding the county board vote.
“So we’re saying ‘why didn’t you act the way we wanted you to. We just voted unanimously to ask you to do a thing,’ but we did not then follow through and communicate with them,” Coffia said. “Referencing the Record-Eagle does not suffice.”
Reed and Miller were given the opportunity to speak during the meeting.
“This seems to be politically motivated, a personal attack and libelous,” said Miller, who has served on the CMH board for 10 years. “This attempt to legitimize hearsay is inappropriate and an abuse of power.”
Both Reed and Miller are board members with lived experience, or consumers of services, which is required by state law.
“Attacking your appointees with lived experience does not set a good precedent,” Miller said.
Reed asked board members to table the discussion, also telling them he has reached out the American Civil Liberties Union for an opinion, as he feels his civil rights have been violated.
Townsend, who spoke during public comment prior to the vote, said he was flabbergasted by the accusations and was ashamed of the county board.
“I’m hoping and praying that something good will come of that sacrifice,” Townsend said, adding that he wished he was still practicing law.
“Because this was a slam dunk,” he said.
