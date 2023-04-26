TRAVERSE CITY — A Garfield Township resident has been recommended for appointment to the Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority board.
David Freedman, who has worked in the behavioral health field for more than 40 years, was interviewed and recommended by a Grand Traverse County board ad hoc committee.
During his interview last week, Freedman said he was approached by someone who asked him to apply for the post vacated by Dan DeKorse, who opted out of reappointment when his term ended in December. Freedman’s appointment will be on the May 3 county board agenda for possible approval.
”I almost didn’t step forward because I’ve seen what happened to other folks and I don’t expect that outcome for me, quite honestly,” Freedman said. “I’m here because I overcame that fear.”
Freedman said he can understand when a board or committee member is removed for malfeasance.
“It shouldn’t be for other reasons,” he said.
Northern Lakes board members Justin Reed and Nicole Miller were removed from their posts in July for neglecting their official duty after being accused of not voting in the county board’s best interests.
More recently the county board charged Bay Area Transportation Authority board Chairman Richard Cochrun and Secretary Robert Fudge with willful neglect of duty after they voted to create two at-large seats on the BATA board, bringing it to nine members.
The pair were accused of trying to cherry-pick new members who would be loyal to BATA rather than the county board.
Cochrun and Fudge filed an emergency complaint in 13th Circuit Court to successfully stop a county board removal hearing. The two boards then agreed to a 60-day moratorium brokered by county Administrator Nate Alger and BATA Director Kelly Dunham. The moratorium ends mid-May.
And in April, an item on the county board agenda aimed to revise the appointment policy. A proposed amendment stated that appointees “should avoid signing documents containing statements of loyalty to any particular organization or interested party that is inconsistent with the appointee’s representation of the best interest of taxpayers of Grand Traverse County and the Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners.”
The item was turned down on a vote of 4-3 along party lines with two commissioners absent. According to board attorney Gordon J. Love, five votes were needed to amend the policy.
Commissioner Brad Jewett said the county went for a long time with no one wanting to serve on boards and committees. The last two or three years there have been a lot of people stepping up, he said, though only two were interested in Northern Lakes.
“People are afraid to step forward,” Freedman said. “As a professional I don’t want my reputation harmed by anything someone else might do in order to make me look bad when I’ve spent 45 to 50 years with an untarnished reputation.”
Freedman was one of two people interviewed for the post. Dennis Mann, the only other applicant, was interviewed in March.
Jewett and commissioners Penny Morris and Scott Sieffert sit on the ad hoc appointment committee. Morris also sits on the Northern Lakes board as the county liaison. Sieffert was absent from Freedman’s interview.
In addition to his experience in the behavioral health field, Freedman is currently vice chair of the Grand Traverse County Substance Abuse Committee. He is retired but wants to continue his work as a volunteer.
He does not think Northern Lakes services meet the needs of the community.
“In my opinion there is no mental health center across the country that is expected to meet the needs,” Freedman said. “If you don’t have funding you can’t meet the needs.”
Behavioral health care has always been profoundly low on the totem pole when it comes to funding, Freedman said.
For-profit organizations and telehealth have also stolen staff from the nonprofit side, he said.
The Northern Lakes authority covers six counties and was created about 20 years with an enabling agreement that has been rewritten in the past several months.
Crawford, Leelanau, Missaukee, Roscommon and Wexford counties each appoint two members to the board, while Grand Traverse County — the most populous — appoints six.
The county board in May voted to leave the authority after decades of what they called poor service. The move would have caused the entire authority to dissolve.
Instead, the six counties resolved to rewrite the agreement that is now in the process of being signed by the six counties. Leelanau and Wexford counties have signed on and it is on the agenda for today’s Roscommon County meeting.
