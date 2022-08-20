SUTTONS BAY — The Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority Board voted to accept an offer of help from Northern Michigan Regional Entity, which manages its Medicaid funding.
Authority Board member Ty Wessell moved that the offer from NMRE to appoint an interim CEO and to assist with the search for a new CEO be accepted. It was approved on a vote of 7 to 4 with one abstention from Chair Dan Dekorse, who said he has confidential information on the matter.
The offer was laid out in a letter from Eric Kurtz, CEO of NMRE, and Don Tanner, NMRE board chair sent earlier this month to administrators and board chairs of the six counties in the Northern Lakes authority.
The interim CEO will report to the Northern Lakes board as well as to Kurtz.
That would be “problematic,” said Tony Lentych, who represents Grand Traverse County on the Northern Lakes board. He did not support the motion, saying the interim CEO would not be working for Northern Lakes.
“They will be working for NMRE,” Lentych said.
Joanie Blamer has been the interim CEO of the agency since more than a year ago when former CEO Karl Kovacs retired. She has twice been offered the post permanently; both times the offer was rescinded, most recently in July.
“I’m disappointed but not surprised,” Blamer said at Thursday’s meeting before walking away from the board to sit with Northern Lakes staff. She said since she wasn’t the CEO she wasn’t going to give the CEO report.
Northern Lakes is in sound financial condition, she said, has been working on improving and expanding services and is she is proud of the work she and her staff have done.
“I don’t know what more I could have given you,” she said. “I’ve given you everything you asked for.”
Brian Newcomb is Northern Lakes’ director of recipient rights. He said he gives his reports to Blamer and wanted to know who he should give them to since she is no longer the interim CEO.
“I have 19 reports that have to be submitted in the next couple of days. I just want to be compliant,” Newcomb said.
Wessell said the approved motion did not include Blamer being removed that evening.
“If Joanie is voluntarily stepping down we need to research and follow the chain of command,” Wessell said.
The NMRE letter outlines that the move to oversee Northern Lakes was prompted by several unsuccessful attempts to hire a new CEO, as well as by a move earlier this year by the Grand Traverse County Commission to dissolve the 2003 Enabling Agreement that created Northern Lakes and form its own authority.
Northern Lakes provides mental health and substance use disorder services in the six-county authority. Both the Grand Traverse and Leelanau County commissions have said they are dissatisfied with services that aren’t meeting the needs of county residents.
Several authority board members said they would be OK with the oversight if Kurtz took over the interim CEO post.
“To me it looks like a stabilization plan and we can move forward,” said Barb Selesky, who represents Crawford County, though she would be “scared” if it wasn’t Kurtz.
New member Kate Dahlstrom, also representing GTC, said the move is “extremely important to gain back the trust of the community.”
Mary Marois represents GTC, but also sits on the NMRE board and is part of the executive team that initiated the offer to help.
She said at least one member of that team suggested appointing an emergency manager.
“I don’t want to do that to my colleagues,” Marois said. “I don’t want to be a Flint, Michigan.”
But if the offer isn’t accepted, it will be put in place without any say by the Northern Lakes board, she said.
Marois said Kurtz cannot be the CEO of both NMRE and Northern Lakes because the job would be too difficult, if not impossible.
“It would be someone who would come in and help and not be interested in applying for the job,” she said.
The oversight by NMRE is needed to make sure services continue to be delivered as contractually required, though that does not mean they are not being met now, the letter states.
NMRE also is strongly encouraging the CMH to not dissolve. Other counties in the agreement are Crawford, Leelanau, Missaukee, Roscommon and Wexford.
