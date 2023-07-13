PETOSKEY — Faculty at North Central Michigan College requested an inquiry into the behavior of the school’s president after a June 22 physical confrontation with a group of Line 5 protesters.
The incident occurred at a ticketed NCMC’s Luncheon Lecture Series event featuring Enbridge Community Engagement Manager Paul Meneghini, who was invited to present on the planned Great Lakes Tunnel Project beneath the Straits of Mackinac.
The $500-million tunnel project would encase Line 5 — Enbridge’s 69-year-old dual pipelines that move crude oil and natural gas liquids along the Straits of Mackinac, and across the U.S.-Canada border. Both the pipeline and the project are flashpoints for a number of groups concerned about the environmental impact to the Straits, tribal sovereignty and safety.
A video, posted by the Anishinaabek Caucus of the Michigan Democratic Party on Twitter last month, showed protesters interrupting the event, chanting “No Line 5,” before they were pushed out of the room by a group of people that allegedly included President David Finley.
After seeing video and media reports, NCMC’s Faculty Association requested a neutral third-party conduct an inquiry into the incident.
“If this had happened at MSU or University of Michigan, this would be a firestorm,” Faculty Association President Chet Jessick said.
In a statement he read over the phone, Jessick said Finley may have violated a section of the employee handbook that says staff should refrain from violent behavior.
“In addition to the concerns about the alleged physical altercation, we also see the potential infringement on the civil rights of protesters and the chilling effect that President Finley’s alleged actions may have on free speech and open discourse on our campus as a major issue,” the statement said. “As a public educational institution bound by the principles of the First Amendment, North Central Michigan College is responsible for upholding and protecting the rights of free speech, assembly and expression for all members of its community.”
“A thorough investigation is imperative to restore the confidence in the protection of free speech and ensure that our campus remains a safe and inclusive environment for robust intellectual discourse.”
NCMC officials said the school’s Board of Trustees received a letter written by faculty members on June 30 requesting an investigation, and a special meeting of the Board of Trustees has been planned for 10 a.m. Friday to discuss it.
The trustees will meet in closed session to decide whether an inquiry will move forward, according to a board statement.
Holly T. Bird, an attorney representing the protesters and an affiliate with the Michigan Water Protectors Legal Task Force, said the group gave statements to local police on the physical violence they said they experienced.
Bird applauded the faculty association for requesting an inquiry.
“No one has the right to physically remove someone or physically attack somebody in that way,” she said. “Those are things that should be left up to law enforcement who are specially trained in those matters.”
Bird said the protesters did not come to the event to be arrested and would have stayed within a designated protest area if they had been shown one.
According to a previous NCMC statement, “The college supports orderly protests on campus and tried to redirect them to a space designated in the center of campus for protestors/demonstrations.”
That space, according to NCMC officials, is large concrete circle near the center of campus.
“As the protestors hid in the bathroom prior to barging into the conference room, NCMC officials did not have the opportunity to direct them to the designated location,” the statement read. “Even after the incident, they were twice offered the opportunity to peacefully protest in the designated location. The protestors rejected this opportunity while shouting expletives at NCMC staff. The protestors fled the scene on foot.”
NCMC does not have campus security. Instead, at the college’s request, Petoskey Public Safety patrolled the perimeter of campus prior to the event, looking for large gatherings or protesting behavior, and none was noted.
Both parties in the incident have discussed potentially pressing charges with police.
Trustees and Finley did not respond to requests for comment before press time. Finley was out of the office this week, according to a receptionist at the college.
Another Line 5 presentation in the Luncheon Lecture Series is scheduled for Aug. 17 at NCMC. This event will be a panel that includes Bird as well as Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians tribal members JoAnne Cook, Netawn Kiogima and Deleta Smith and legal perspective from Liz Kirkwood, executive director of For Love of Water (FLOW).
Currently, Line 5 is being discussed on several fronts.
The state and Enbridge announced “The Great Lakes Tunnel” in 2018, but in 2020, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered Enbridge to shut down Line 5 by revoking a 1953 easement. Michigan and Enbridge are waiting for a federal judge to decide if the argument over Whitmer’s shutdown order should be heard in a state or federal court.
In 2021, Canada invoked the 1977 Transit Pipeline Treaty with the U.S. for the first time. The treaty sets forth agreements related to the transit of oil across the border. In doing so, Canada could make Line 5 a nation-to-nation issue and stall litigation on the state level.
In April 2023, leaders from 51 tribal nations sent a report to the United Nations Human Rights Council calling on Canada to withdraw its invocation of the 1977 Transit Pipeline Treaty. Before that, all 12 of Michigan’s federally recognized tribes signed a letter to President Joseph Biden asking him to allow the state’s efforts to shut down Line 5.
In June, a federal judge ruled in favor of the Bad River Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians in Wisconsin which sued Enbridge over Line 5. The judge ordered the Canadian energy company to shut down and move part of Line 5 off the Bad River Band’s reservation within three years.
In early July, Enbridge said it can relocate a section of its Line 5 pipeline to comply with a judge’s order, but that it also is appealing the decision. The company filed permit requests to reroute the pipeline around the reservation back in 2020, and is urging quick government action on those permits.
The decision to build a tunnel underneath the Straits of Mackinac to shield Line 5 from damage was delayed to 2025 by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
In March, the Corps announced that it would take an additional 18 months to review Enbridge’s permit application for the tunnel project. A recent decision in June, reported by The Detroit News, showed the Corps will only consider the 4 miles of Straits pipeline, which was lauded by Enbridge and decried by environmental groups that wanted the pipeline considered in its 645-mile entirety.
After the protest incident at NCMC, Enbridge spokesman Ryan Duffy released a statement saying the company “recognizes the rights of people to express their views legally and peacefully, and to discuss Enbridge’s business and projects. We encourage active discussions about our operations and projects, as long as everyone is respectful of one another and non-violent.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.