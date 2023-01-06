EDITOR'S NOTE: The bike that was featured on Friday's front page was not the bike that was reported stolen.
Traverse City nonprofit Norte announced on social media that its large orange delivery bike had been stolen while locked up at Hull Park.
The bike is used for Norte's bike-powered Christmas Tree Pickup service offered during the first two weeks after Christmas.
The big, orange Surly sticks out with its bright color and large chrome hitch ball on the rear rack.
Norte shared additional specs on its social media pages:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.