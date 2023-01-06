NORTE_missing_bike

This photo of the Big Orange Surly was posted to Norte social media pages on Tuesday.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The bike that was featured on Friday's front page was not the bike that was reported stolen. 

Traverse City nonprofit Norte announced on social media that its large orange delivery bike had been stolen while locked up at Hull Park. 

The bike is used for Norte's bike-powered Christmas Tree Pickup service offered during the first two weeks after Christmas. 

The big, orange Surly sticks out with its bright color and large chrome hitch ball on the rear rack.

Norte shared additional specs on its social media pages: 

• Model: Surly Big Dummy Orange
• 45 North Studded tires, black sidewall
• Sun Ringle MTX33 Rims with black XT hubs
• Thomson Stem, Bontrager Handlebar, Specialized Grips
• Crank Brothers Doubleshot pedals, black/blue
• Deore Crank grey 2x
 
Norte is asking anyone with any information on the bike's whereabouts to call 231-883-2471 or email Hello@norteyouthcycling.org.

