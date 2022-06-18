TRAVERSE CITY — Anishinaabek communities across the state have begun training under the Nooni Project, which will aim to help reclaim breastfeeding in Michigan tribes.
The grant funded program will train community Indigenous Breastfeeding Counselors and local health care providers in breastfeeding best practices that meet the health and social needs of Native Americans.
The IBC training from the Nooni Project is a five-day, 40- hour course that is designed and taught by Native Americans, and specifically for those that self-identify as Indigenous.
Nooni — which describes the act of a child breastfeeding in Anishinaabemowin — is often seen as a sacred act or ceremony in Anishinaabek communities.
The breastfeeding tradition, however, has been disrupted by centuries of historical and contemporary trauma faced by Native Americans for over five centuries.
Mandated U.S. government’s assimilation policies divided families and outlawed cultural teachings and traditions until the 1970s.
Today, statistically, Native American mothers and babies represent one of the lowest exclusive breastfeeding rates at 6 months of age of any race or ethnicity in the nation, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.
The organization recommends that babies be fed exclusively breast milk for the first six months of life.
For native families, breastfeeding is an important determinant of health. CDC data shows that American Indian and Alaska Natives face the highest rates of obesity and diabetes, which have a direct correlation of reduced risk when breastfed as an infant.
The National Action Partnership to Promote Safe Sleep Improvement and Innovation Network (NAPPSS-IIN), states that improving breastfeeding rates not only improves health outcomes for native mothers, but also saves Native American babies, a population who experiences the highest rate of sudden unexplained infant deaths (SUID).
According to NAPPSS-IIN, breastfeeding can reduce the risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) — one of the leading causes of SUID — by as much as 70 percent.
Reclaiming breastfeeding as an Indigenous source of food is vital, said Angie Sanchez, MBA, and PhD candidate in the Department of Geography, Environment and Spatial Sciences at Michigan State University.
Her dissertation research focuses on breastfeeding access for women in Indigenous communities throughout Michigan.
She said that there are many reasons why breastfeeding rates among Native Americans drop, many of them which come from the lack of support and societal norms.
It is critical for new parents to have that community support, Sanchez explained that the Nooni Project is aiming to change breastfeeding rates in Native American Communities.
“Our bodies know what to do,” Sanchez said, but because of the loss of traditional knowledge and community support around birth and postpartum, many breastfeeding parents don’t have the resources to continue.
The training confirms that knowledge, Sanchez stated, “all Indigenous People have a right to breastfeeding knowledge.”
The Nooni Project is funded by a $344,406 grant from Michigan Health Endowment to support the Native American Breastfeeding Initiative “Embracing Culture.”
Under her advisor, Dr. Sue Grady, Sanchez is also collecting data related to breastfeeding among Michigan tribes, to further assess resources.
The Nooni Project has already trained a dozen Native American community members in Grand Rapids last March, and will begin training at the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians Monday.
The education in the program is different from other lactation certification classes, Sanchez said. It caters to culturally appropriate breastfeeding support that includes learning about trauma, and how participants can best support breastfeeding in their communities.
For further information or to sign up for one of the trainings, please visit their Facebook page at The Nooni Project.
