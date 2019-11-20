ELK RAPIDS — A local paddle sports organization received a $25,000 grant from a corporate foundation.
Nonprofit Paddle Antrim received the money from the Consumers Energy Foundation to support the Chain of Lakes Water Trail, one of only eight state-designated water trails.
Funds will help pay for signs and materials for trail users.
“We made this grant knowing that the Chain of Lakes Water Trail will add to the quality of life for the region’s residents and draw people from all over to visit,” said Carolyn Bloodworth, secretary/treasurer of the Consumers Energy Foundation.
Deana Jerdee, Paddle Antrim executive director, said the organization is grateful for the contribution.
The Chain of Lakes Water Trail includes 81 different access sites along the 80 miles of trail, which stretches through Antrim, Charlevoix, Kalkaska and Grand Traverse counties.
More information about the water trail is available at www.paddleantrim.com.
