PETOSKEY — Home water well test kits for PFAS chemicals are available through a local environmental organization.
Freshwater Future in northern Lower Michigan offers a $75 kit for residents of both the United States and Canada to test their drinking water wells for one of 14 different substances in the PFAS chemical family, known as emerging contaminants across the globe.
It’s a relatively inexpensive way for homeowners without municipal water service to know whether they ingest the toxins with every sip of tap water they take.
“As PFAS, the family of chemicals, had been coming on the scene in Michigan, we realized this stuff is in a lot of places across the country and around the world, but without a good way for residents to tell if it was in their water,” said Jill Ryan, executive director for the Petoskey-based nonprofit organization.
Both state and federal authorities continue to investigate enforceable standards for drinking water, while researchers study how the chemicals move through the environment.
PFAS, which is an acronym for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are pervasive in modern society. They have been dubbed “forever chemicals” because they are expected to take thousands of years to degrade and even accumulate in people’s bodies.
High-profile PFAS contamination sites in Michigan include the Wolverine tannery in Kent County, the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base in Oscoda and Michigan Army National Guard’s Camp Grayling in Crawford County.
Beyond those large contamination sites, there are smaller pockets of PFAS pollution across Michigan which are considered lower priorities for environmental regulators — places with fewer impacted residents.
These available home PFAS test kits may be a way to help identify more contamination hot spots, Ryan said.
“It’s basically citizen science. We encourage homeowners to become their own citizen scientists and learn exactly what’s in their water,” Ryan said.
The $75 home PFAS test kits do not come back with certified laboratory results. It’s best used as a first indicator before more expensive, certified test results are ordered up, Ryan said.
When Freshwater Future first started this home PFAS test kit program, certified test results cost upward of $1,500. Now Michigan state officials offer a certified test for about $300.
The home test kits are processed at the University of Michigan Biological Station in Pellston on equipment paid for by donors, Ryan said.
Many tests have so far been ordered from homeowners across the country, particularly from places in Alaska and Arizona near military bases, she said.
Scott Dean, spokesman for the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, said experts at the state agency are eager for these types of test results to be shared for overall data collection.
“Although private residents are under no obligation to share their results with EGLE, we would urge them to do so we can verify unusual results through follow-up testing and continue building on the state’s large database of PFAS results,” Dean said.
Dan Thorell, environmental health director for the Grand Traverse County Health Department, said he also encourages homeowners to share results of the home PFAS test kits with their local health officials. The more information everyone has the better, he said.
This home PFAS test kit is not a bad idea, Thorell said, especially for those who live near industrial zones or known historical contamination spots.
“Or if they are just concerned about it and want to put their mind at ease,” Thorell said.
More information about the kits is available by calling Freshwater Future at 231-348-8200, sending email to info@freshwaterfuture.org or visiting www.freshwaterfuture.org and looking for water testing under the online tab for services.
