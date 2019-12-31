SUTTONS BAY — The Bay Community Theatre Organization recently closed on the purchase of the Bay Theatre building.
In November 2018, the Bahle family — who had owned and operated the theater since 1976 — announced plans to find a new owner or shutter the theater’s doors by the end of the year.
People turned out in droves to a community forum aiming to find a way to keep the Bay open. A week later, a group of community members filed paperwork to register Bay Community Theatre Organization as a 501(c)3 nonprofit with the State of Michigan.
The group, under the guidance of a board of directors, took over the business Jan. 1, 2019, board president Rick Andrews said previously. They leased the building and the Bahles transferred its contents to the organization.
The purchase was made possible by a down payment by the nonprofit organization and a mortgage provided by the Bahle family, according to a press release. The organization plans to pay off the building as quickly as possible and has a capital campaign underway to do so.
