TRAVERSE CITY — Rules that would determine where nonmedical cannabis sellers can locate in Traverse City, and how much in each area, are up for a public hearing.
City planning commissioners on Tuesday will conduct the hearing at 7 p.m. at the Governmental Center, 400 Boardman Ave.
The zoning change would create 10 areas that would include all commercially zoned districts except for C-1 Office Service, along with all three development districts, Hotel Resort and Industrial districts, documents show. It would exclude any within 1,000 feet of a school, as per state law, and others that couldn't be developed for the purpose.
Most areas would have their own limit ranging from two to four nonmedical marijuana retailers, with most limited to two, documents show — one area would allow none at all. That's aimed to keep them from clustering in any one part of the city.
Other limits would include none on the first floor of either the 100 or 200 blocks of East Front Street, limits to the numbers on the west side of Garfield Avenue in one area and limits to the number east and west of Rose Street in another.
A limit for the total number of nonmedical marijuana retailers allowed citywide would be set in a separate ordinance not yet passed by the city commission, documents show.
City leaders set that overall limit before, and it has been the subject of litigation now in the state Court of Appeals. While 13th Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power ordered the city to rewrite its original scoring rubric for awarding nonmedical cannabis retail licenses, he agreed the city can set a lower limit for nonmedical retailers than medical — four versus 13, respectively.
