TRAVERSE CITY — Zoning rules that would aim to spread out nonmedical marijuana sellers across Traverse City are heading to the city commission.
They’ll decide at a future meeting whether they agree with planning commissioners’ unanimous recommendation to create 10 areas across town, each with its own limit of how many nonmedical cannabis stores could locate there. Planners also had some advice for city leaders when they do consider the zoning change: don’t make those caps so small that existing medical marijuana sellers would be snuffed out.
That was the case in one area where five stores currently sell to medical marijuana cardholders. But an ad hoc committee that drafted the zoning rules suggested capping the area at three nonmedical stores.
Planning Commission Chairman David Hassing said that would be a shame, and after some discussion planners ultimately agreed that each area’s limit should make room for existing medical retailers within them.
That wouldn’t guarantee that existing businesses would get a license, though, as city Planner Shawn Winter pointed out. Each applicant would face a competitive scoring process that may ultimately favor a different business.
But commissioners largely agreed that existing businesses should at least have a shot — Hassing said doing so could head off another lawsuit, and Jim Tuller said it would make sense from a competitive standpoint.
“I’d like to go down the path of looking at what’s there is there and somehow maybe modifying the subarea maps to accept that,” he said. “Then when things open up to the competitive phase, then they can stand on their own two feet and compete. That’s America, right? Capitalism, competition.”
The areas would include all commercially zoned property except C-1 Office Service, all three development districts, Hotel Resort and Industrial, Winter said. They exclude any parcels within 1,000 feet of a school property, likely including a new Montessori planned for downtown, and first-floor locations on East Front Street between Union and Park streets. They also exclude an industrial park near Cherry Capital Airport.
Splitting up the stores across different areas aimed to keep stores selling nonmedical marijuana — often called adult use or recreational — from clustering in one location, Winter said.
Tuller said other business types cluster throughout town, and Commissioner Janet Fleshman wondered if there were any complaints about the medical marijuana shops already in operation.
Members of an ad hoc committee that drafted the proposed areas heard one from Traverse Heights neighborhood residents who were unhappy about having three abut their neighborhood, Winter said earlier. Planners rejected a proposed rule that would limit nonmedical sellers to two on Garfield Avenue’s west side because it would leave out one existing medical seller, along with a similar one limiting locations in another area to Rose Street.
Fleshman said she wanted to take it one further, allowing at least one additional new nonmedical retailer above existing medical stores per area. That would make room for at least one newcomer, assuming all existing stores get a nonmedical retail license.
But Hassing said that seemed to defeat the purpose of the sub areas by grouping most of them in one district.
Yet he agreed that he hasn’t heard any complaints about existing businesses, and wondered why city commissioners seemed so cautious about how many nonmedical marijuana stores to allow in city limits — Winter said limiting a use too much can inadvertently create intensity, noting the traffic to Honor’s first nonmedical retailer before other stores opened in the region.
That final number will be established by a police power ordinance that’s ultimately up to the city commission to adopt, Winter said.
It’s been the subject of ongoing litigation, as the city’s previous attempt to limit nonmedical cannabis stores to four angered several of the city’s 12 medical stores hoping to transition to the growing market, especially as medical cannabis sales dwindle.
Mike DiLaura, an attorney for one of the plaintiffs in that suit, said he was glad to hear so much debate and largely agreed with the changes planners discussed. Allowing nonmedical retailers in the city will bring in tax revenue that can be spent in a variety of ways, he said.
DiLaura disputed the notion that local governments can’t automatically license medical marijuana sellers for nonmedical or at least put their “thumbs on the scale” to give existing retailers a boost.
Other Michigan cities do, DiLaura said, and several others in the industry in Traverse City told of how their medical-only stores struggle while turning away people looking for nonmedical cannabis, yet other locations in Michigan that can sell both types are booming.
That’s the case for Cloud Cannabis Company, cofounder John McLeod said. He has five employees in Traverse City versus 35 in Utica, one of the company’s five locations licensed to sell both kinds of cannabis.
Meanwhile, a store where the company invested more than $2 million operates at a loss, even with a small staff, McLeod said. The company still has a solid track record and works to partner on community events.
“We’re really invested in being here, we just want the opportunity to succeed,” he said.
Winter told planners that state law requires local governments to award nonmedical retail licenses through a competitive process if there’s a limit on the number of them. And city leaders previously didn’t think that winning a lottery, as medical marijuana stores did, counted as merit.
Brian McGillivary, a former planning commissioner and past member of the ad hoc that helped draft the zoning rules, said there was little deliberations on how many stores could be allowed in each area in his time on the subcommittee.
Caps that would leave out existing businesses could prompt some to buy a second location, resulting in another “land rush,” McGillivary argued — Winter said earlier in the meeting that’s what the medical marijuana retail license lottery created, and what the zoning rules at hand aimed to avoid.
Commissioner Mitchell Treadwell said a rewritten scoring rubric would give some benefit to existing stores in a few categories.
That rubric aims to replace one that 13th Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power ruled to be illegal, as previously reported. Several items on it seemed unrelated to finding the applicant best suited to comply with state law. Power agreed the city can limit nonmedical retailers to a lower limit than medical, a ruling the plaintiffs are appealing.
