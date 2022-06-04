TRAVERSE CITY — Applicants looking to get a license for nonmedical marijuana retail in Traverse City can set a date on their calendars.
The applications are available June 13, and the city will start taking them 8 a.m. Aug. 22 through 5 p.m. Aug. 26, according to a release from city Clerk Benjamin Marentette’s office. Submitters will then go through a competitive scoring process involving several public meetings where they can make presentations to a scoring committee. The committee then gives a score based on a just-amended rubric, followed by an on-site inspection.
The clerk’s office estimated it’ll issue licenses in June 2023, although the amount of time depends on how many apply, according to the release.
It’s the next step following a lengthy rewrite of rules several medical marijuana retailers challenged in court, as previously reported. In a split ruling, 13th Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power agreed the city’s previous scoring rubric for awarding licenses didn’t follow state law.
Power sided with the city’s previous cap of four nonmedical marijuana stores — often called adult-use or recreational — but commissioners on May 16 increased that to 24 when they amended rules originally passed in 2020.
