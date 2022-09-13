TRAVERSE CITY ¬— Noise concerns prompted East Bay Township trustees to hold off on a request to host weddings, large events and more at a former Boy Scouts camp on Rennie Lake.
Most trustees agreed with concerns that lake residents and others voiced over Rotary Camps and Services’ plans for up to 12 weddings out of 20 large events of per year. The organization, which owns the camp called the Greilick Outdoor Recreation and Education Center, also wants to host other, smaller events and day uses township officials previously determined weren’t allowed there.
The organization sought a planned use development to allow the various uses, including 50 events of up to 100 people and an unlimited number of small events like classes of up to 30.
Matt McDonough, Rotary Camps and Services executive director, and others sought to show noise wouldn’t be an issue. Past camp staff, former director Mark Ewing, and scouting parent John Roe described a lively and often loud environment from the camp’s scouting past, noises the proposed uses shouldn’t exceed, they argued.
But some trustees weren’t convinced, instead opting to push the decision to their next meeting. They asked planning staff to reexamine several issues that might not meet township ordinances, including noises, and consider adding more conditions on the applicant’s proposal to address them.
The next meeting is set for Oct. 10, according to the township calendar.
Trustee Susanne Courtade said she couldn’t see how combining amplified music and alcohol at weddings matched up with the property’s scouting past, and the rest of the board agreed neither alcohol nor amplified music should be allowed — Trustee Mindy Walters was absent.
“I don’t think as a general rule the hiking, the camaraderie, the skills-building— those things have not ever been a contention,” she said. “It’s when we’ve added these other items to it, that’s concerning.”
Others agreed: Trustee Glen Lile said his own experiences with far-traveling sounds suggested any amplified music at the camp would carry across Rennie Lake, and trustee Matt Cook asking how the township could enforce any limit attempting to limit noise issues — Peter Wendling, the township’s attorney, suggested cutoff times or barring amplified music altogether.
Trustees went through an hours-long review of whether the plans met the township’s zoning standards Monday. The meeting, the latest of several where township officials discussed the plans, drew a packed crowd to the township hall. Several spoke during public comments that totaled nearly an hour, with a few supporting the plans.
Most, however, spoke against what’s proven to be a contentious plan. They urged trustees to reject what they saw as an incompatible use for the shore of Rennie Lake and near so many residences, and questioned what kind of impact it would have on the environment, traffic and other lake users.
Josh Sloat, a township resident and lakeshore owner, said the application falls far short from meeting township zoning ordinances in several ways, not just noise. He and others also doubted whether a boat wash Rotary Camps & Services agreed in a lawsuit settlement to use for outside paddle craft was enough to keep invasive species out of the lake.
Still others criticized reports Rotary Camps and Services gave to support its application, including a follow-up to a widely panned sound study.
Sarah Keever, who owns Northview 22 and is working with the applicant on the plans, said a consultant with education in acoustic engineering conducted the study. It included both a baseline measurement and a test involving a DJ playing music at 85 decibels in three locations.
Those findings showed that music at these sites shouldn’t pose a nuisance to neighbors, except after 9 p.m., according to the study as Keever presented it. That is when ambient noise drops, and music after that could be an annoyance to adjacent residents.
Doug Mansfield, an audience member and Union Township supervisor, called the report flawed and a major understatement of the decibel levels offsite.
Other trustees questioned its findings as well, and continued to pour over those and other issues that needed more work until 11:25 p.m. Among them were questions about whether the newly permitted uses would be an excessive drain on public services, and what limits on the event types and maximum people allowed there the trustees would like to see.
Keever said the nonprofit agreed to cap weddings at 164 inside Besser Lodge, as that’s its capacity with tables and chairs, and to 200 for outdoor weddings. The latter is the maximum number the lodge’s septic system can handle pending upgrades.
Planning commissioners voted 6-1 in March to recommend the planned unit development, but township trustees have the final say and didn’t agree with all their findings.
McDonough declined to comment on trustees delaying their decision.
