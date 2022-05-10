TRAVERSE CITY — After another meeting and another hours-long string of public comments, East Bay Township trustees still have questions about plans to host events and other activities at a former Boy Scouts camp.
Trustees took the advice of township Attorney Peter Wendling, who suggested they gather whatever remaining questions the board have and not decide at their meeting Monday. Instead they would set a special meeting in the future (they didn’t set a date) to dedicate the evening to the planned unit development request. High on the list was a sound study that actually involved measuring decibel levels at Greilick Outdoor Recreation and Education Center.
Rotary Camps & Services of TC, the camp’s owner, wants to allow day uses and events ranging from unlimited classes of a few dozen, up to 20 events per year of no more than 420 people, as previously reported. The camp closed its day uses in fall 2020 after residents notified the township about some activities not allowed by precedent at the campground.
Randall Nash, owner of Sound Environments, said his analysis of how sound would travel from the camp’s dining hall was crudely done, and attempted to give an idea of how sound traveled.
That assessment came under fire by some audience members for underestimating how well sound would travel over nearby Rennie Lake.
Nash agreed some actual measurements are in order.
“I think that’s a good step, let’s really find out,” he said.
Other questions trustees had included a road study that also looks into the condition of the roads — the site is off Scout Camp Road. Township Clerk Sue Courtade said she wanted to do a site visit, although Wendling said a quorum of trustees would require them to follow public meeting rules, including considering whether the site is Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible.
Many nearby residents argued the events would cause intrusive noise that would carry over the water, traffic both on the roads and boats in Rennie Lake and other negative effects. Several said they’re all for camping and outdoor education, but believed what Rotary Camps & Services of TC proposed was much more intense than the activities of the camp’s scouting days — township Supervisor Beth Friend said she recalled being there when supposedly 700 Cub Scouts were attending, and she asked for more information on the intensity of its past use.
Environmental issues also featured large throughout the debate and Monday was no exception. Trustee Mindy Walters said the camp owner should make a plan to clean up heavy metals from a disused target range, not just a due care plan as one township-imposed condition would require.
And Josh Sloat, another lakeside resident, said allowing outside boats could bring in aquatic invasive species. That’s even using a boat wash station as the camp owner agreed to settle a past lawsuit brought by other lakeshore owners — those can only mitigate without five days of drying in sunlight, he said.
It was one argument Sloat made in a 19-minute video trustees and the audience watched that concluded the township shouldn’t approve the planned unit development because it doesn’t meet township standards. Those require such zoning permits only for self-contained special uses that won’t adversely impact neighbors.
Janis Russell, who lives adjacent to the camp, told trustees she won’t for long. She listed what she hoped would be her retirement home and said the plans would make worse the trouble activities at the camp already cause. She had trespassers on her property and a mass of swimmers passing by.
“I am the face of adverse effects, and I’m the person that’s already listed their house,” she said.
Those were just part of the comments over a two-hour, two-minute public hearing, five-minute break included.
Matt McDonough, Rotary Camps & Services executive director, said a lot of the comments came from information being taken out of context. He said many of the events wouldn’t be loud ones with amplified music and listed off some of the organizations the camp had to recently turn down, including Boy Scouts of America.
Pat Parker, a Rotary Camps & Services of TC board member, said he was excited to be a part of the organization and put to new use a camp he knew from his days in scouting, both as a kid and as the former Scenic Trails Boy Scouts Council president.
Rotary Charities of Traverse City won’t put money into the property but instead its owners want to make it self-sustaining. He recognized what a gem Rennie Lake is and wouldn’t want to hurt it.
Casey Cowell, who lives on nearby Arbutus Lake, said a property owner’s intentions aren’t always what come to pass. He would rather see the camp owner put those intentions in writing instead of rely on them into the future. Instead, the application seemed way too broad, making openings for numerous problems.
Planning commissioners voted 6-1 in March to recommend the planned unit development following a December public hearing and two more meetings, township Planner Claire Karner said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.