TRAVERSE CITY — No calls were made to either local law enforcement agency about issues at polling locations on Election Day, according to officials from the Traverse City Police Department and the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office.
"There hasn't been a history of problems or issues at the polls," TCPD Captain James Bussell said. "We didn't receive a single call about polling places."
For both Bussell, and GTSO Captain Randy Fewless, they said they don't remember any significant issues with threats or assaults at polling places in the city or county in previous midterm elections.
"I can't recall any issues of significance," Fewless said.
On Nov. 8, Traverse City and Grand Traverse County had polling locations open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Prior to election day, TCPD and GTSO officials said they hadn't received any threats for any polling places.
