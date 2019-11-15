KINGSLEY — Investigators seek no suspects in the shooting deaths of corrections officers Angelina Winn and Tara Kelley.
Winn, 49, and Kelley, 53, were found in their Walton Road home the morning of Oct. 25, according to Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Randy Fewless. Investigators days later said the pair had been shot, but declined to go into further detail.
“I think it’s safe to say we do not believe there is anyone involved other than the … two people who are unfortunately deceased at this point,” Fewless said.
He wouldn’t say if investigators suspect a murder-suicide or suicide pact, noting the department is still waiting on autopsy results.
“Right now it doesn’t necessarily matter what we think happened — it’s going to be about what the medical examiner says happened in their official report,” Fewless said. “We’re still in a holding pattern.”
Kelley and Winn were Michigan Department of Corrections veterans, both with nearly 20 years under their belts. They joined the staff at Oaks Correctional Facility in Manistee after the Pugsley Facility near Kinglsey shuttered in 2016.
Fewless declined to elaborate on the pair’s relationship, but said they’d lived together and worked together for “a long time.”
The department has no history of domestic-related calls to the pair’s home, he added.
Kelley and Winn “will be missed by many,” MDOC Director Heidi Washington wrote in a letter to the pair’s coworkers last month.
“Today is a sad day for the MDOC family,” she wrote.
When they didn’t show up for their shift on Oct. 25, coworkers called a former colleague who lived nearby and asked that she check on the pair.
She found Kelley and Winn “inside the house, not moving,” Fewless said, and called 911.
Investigators confirmed their deaths on the scene and spent the next several hours searching the home and interviewing neighbors. They didn’t find any nearby residents who’d heard the shots, Fewless said.
“At this point in time, we’ve forwarded all of the results of our investigation to the medical examiner’s office,” he said.
Investigators expect autopsy reports within the next couple weeks, according to Fewless. He said toxicology reports for the women have been the primary source of delay.
“They (will) come back and write a report based on all of the information, which includes the examination of the bodies, the toxicology, as well as the police investigation,” Fewless said. “So they take all of those things into account.”
