ACME — No students were injured in a crash late Wednesday afternoon involving multiple cars and a Traverse City Area Public Schools bus, officials said.
The bus driver was also uninjured said Ginger Smith, TCAPS director of communications.
Grand Traverse 911 at 4:30 p.m. reported a multiple-vehicle crash at the corner of Bunker Hill Road and U.S. 31 and said first responders were on the way.
The school bus was partially blocking U.S. 31 after the crash, which snarled traffic during a rainy evening commute, a post on GT 911's Facebook page states.
Parents took to social media, reporting a few students on the bus suffered minor bruises but also said no one riding the bus suffered serious injury.
