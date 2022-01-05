GRAND RAPIDS — A 120-mile trip to a federal courthouse didn’t bring Peninsula Township or the wineries and association suing it to a settlement agreement.
But it did bring forth a process that might generate a deal, something dozens of hours of mediation and a settlement conference in Grand Rapids on Tuesday didn’t.
Greg Meihn, the township’s attorney, said a federal judge will look at issues in a lawsuit brought by 11 wineries and Wineries of the Old Mission Peninsula — also known as Old Mission Peninsula Wineries Trail. Having heard from both parties, he’ll try to identify common ground on each issue and serve as a “conduit” between the sides.
“There was some incredible engagement with the magistrate,” Meihn said, referring to Magistrate Ray Kent. “There was some incredible communication and understanding of the complexities of the issues.”
A message for Joseph Infante, an attorney for the plaintiffs, wasn’t returned Tuesday.
The 11 wineries and association are suing to challenge the township’s ordinances regulating winery-related businesses, rules that cover everything from banning events like weddings to limiting what kind of merchandise a businesses can sell. Those rules, the wineries and association argued in court filings, violate state law or the Constitution.
Peninsula Township, while acknowledging the rules need work, argued they’re not illegal or unconstitutional.
Trustees met briefly in a courtroom Tuesday. Despite the setting of a high-ceilinged, wood-paneled courtroom with the national seal hanging over the judge’s bench, portraits of federal judges hanging on the wall and 14 empty seats where a jury would sit, it started with all the trappings of an ordinary township meeting.
Then, Meihn explained what would happen next: trustees went into a closed-door meeting one floor down, in a different room than more than a dozen people representing the wineries and association. Kent talked with one group before conferring with another to attempt to hammer out a settlement.
Meihn cautioned everyone in earshot — advisory committee member John Wunsch, trustee Marge Achorn and T.J. Andrews, an attorney for Protect the Peninsula, joined by phone — that such negotiations aren’t one-sided.
“There may be things proposed that you may not like, that the township doesn’t like, in exchange for things the wineries don’t like,” he said.
Julie Alexander, a member of the citizens advisory committee, said she was concerned about the township accepting a settlement that few other Peninsula residents had seen — aside from the committee members, there were five other people in the audience.
Meihn acknowledged no settlement would address all concerns of all the parties to the lawsuit, nor all the township residents. But having part of a citizens advisory committee the township formed after a Protect the Peninsula member suggested it in October would help get more input on the proposals.
At least, that was the idea. The committee representatives returned to the courtroom shortly after because the plaintiffs objected to them being a part of the negotiations, Meihn said.
The court agreed that just the parties to the lawsuit should be a part of the settlement conference, Meihn said. He agreed the township board would be the one to decide on any settlement, but he argued that they should be able to consult with others who have expertise in other areas, as the committee was designed to include.
Those members who stuck around during the closed session struck up a conversation with Mark Santucci, a township resident and farm owner who grows grapes for some of the wineries involved. He told them about how farms on the peninsula need to bring in money through agri-tourism if they hope to survive, particularly as foreign exports have shrunk cherry prices to a pittance. He also told them about how the wineries have struggled to adapt to changing markets under restrictive township rules.
It was a point of view the advisory committee members all agreed they want to hear more of at their meetings, and they urged Santucci to have his say there.
“I felt like the conversation we had ... was exactly like the conversations that we should be having” at the committee, Andrews said, adding the conversation seemed to help clear up some misconceptions on both ends.
Afterward, committee member Grant Parsons said it feels like a process to rewrite the township’s winery ordinance that began a few years ago is “back on track.”
Wineries suing are Bowers Harbor Vineyard & Winery Inc., Brys Winery LLC, Chateau Grand Traverse LTD, Tabone Vineyards LLC, Two Lads LLC, Winery at Black Star Farms LLC and Villa Mari LLC.
Companies doing business as Bonobo Winery, Chateau Chantal, Hawthorne Vineyards and Peninsula Cellars also are challenging township zoning, and all plaintiffs are members of Wineries of the Old Mission Peninsula except Bonobo Winery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.