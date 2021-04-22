TRAVERSE CITY — FishPass is still on hold as a 13th Circuit Court judge decides whether to toss a lawsuit challenging its approval, or rule in favor of the Traverse City resident who’s suing.
Rick Buckhalter argued the city commission had no right in June 2020 to give the Great Lakes Fishery Commission permission to build the structure in place of the Union Street Dam.
The agency is leading several partners that planned a gear tooth-shaped labyrinth weir on one half of the Boardman River, and a headworks feeding a 400-foot-long fish-sorting channel on the other. Plans also include a new bridge spanning the river and additions to the park on the south bank like an amphitheater and other amenities.
Buckhalter said he doesn’t object to the labyrinth weir, but argued the fish-sorting channel would be a massive change and block part of the park to city residents who ultimately own the land. That decision, he argued, should go to a vote under city charter, which in two sections states city parkland can’t be disposed of or changed to non-parkland use without a three-fifths majority of votes approving it.
“The FishPass channel is sitting on riparian land, on bottomland that should be available to the public to fish or kayak or whatever, and this is going to be an obstruction to that,” he said. “The people of Traverse City have the right to access all of the park, especially major portions of the park.”
Scott Howard, an attorney for Great Lakes Fishery Commission, argued the project would ultimately improve access to the park.
City Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht asked Power to throw the suit out, in large part because she argued neither Union Street Dam nor the park around it was ever recorded as parkland — Power noted the city previously conceded the city did have parkland there.
A search through city records revealed nothing designating it as parkland, Trible-Laucht said. Commissioners were mum on the use when they agreed to accept it from Consumer’s Power in 1966 and the deed only binds the city to maintain the dam. The city manager at the time suggested accepting the property as a park, but that’s not official.
“The city commission acts through its motions, it doesn’t act through the city manager’s memo to commissioners in packet materials,” she said.
One section of the charter states any parks owned by the city, or acquired in the future, will be dedicated to park use unless city voters agree by a three-fifths majority otherwise.
Buckhalter asserted that means Union Street Dam is a park, while Trible-Laucht argued that charter provision meant to continue existing parkland dedications.
She argued that parks can only be formally designated either through city commissioners’ resolution or in deed restrictions, the latter of which the city must agree to accept.
Power said that reading concerned him as having possible “perverse incentives” on city commissioners against dedicating any new parks as such so as to leave options open.
He wondered if the word “dedicated” in the charter section referred more to how the land is used than any formal declaration.
Buckhalter argued the charter provisions were meant as a check against city commissioners doing as they wished with city parks, a check important enough to require a supermajority.
Even if the dam and proposed fish passage were on parkland, Trible-Laucht asserted, FishPass is substantially the same use as the dam and fish ladder already there.
A previous 13th Circuit Court ruling in 1986 determined that city park plans must go to a vote if they involve a transfer of ownership or interest, or a change to a non-parkland use, Trible-Laucht said. She argued none of those apply, and that the city charter requirements don’t mean people get to vote on park projects they don’t like.
“The charter does not speak to physical changes of property even if they’re dramatic,” she said. “It certainly is not the city’s position that a vote is never required under the charter, but just not always required. There’s no right to a referendum on every legislative decision that the city commission makes.”
Power previously said he didn’t agree that fish passage research qualified as a park use, although Trible-Laucht said it’s happened there before — ongoing research to track fish movement previously used radio tag antennas attached to the fish ladder, as previously reported.
State law gives the Department of Natural Resources the authority to not only require fish passage at a dam, but to lay out how that passage will happen, Howard said.
Buckhalter argued the current fish ladder would satisfy that legal requirement, as it passed steelhead prior to its closure after Sabin Dam was demolished.
Buckhalter also moved for Power to rule in his favor before a trial.
Power, without specifying a date, said he would reach a decision later.
That means a preliminary injunction on construction of the project, which Power placed on Jan. 15, remains in effect.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.