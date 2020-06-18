SUTTONS BAY — A raise for an engineering technician at the Leelanau County Road Commission is not in the cards just yet, though it may be reconsidered after union contracts are settled.
Commissioner John Popa brought the request up at Tuesday’s meeting, where he gave a review of Keith Moore’s performance so far, reading from a document he had apparently written prior to the meeting. Other commissioners had no input on the evaluation.
Moore was hired on full time in October. He is paid $28 per hour; Popa requested a $2 raise for Moore — more than 7 percent — saying he is doing an excellent job and deserves it.
Popa said that when managing Director Justin Kelenske hired Moore he had planned to do a six-month performance review. Kelenske resigned from his post in early May.
Commission Chairman Bob Joyce questioned Popa, saying he’s never heard of a six-month review. He also criticized Popa for doing an evaluation.
“That’s not our job,” Joyce said.
Vice Chairman Greg Mikowski is concerned about the budget going forward, though he agrees Moore is doing a great job.
“I may be old school, but a $2 raise is significant,” Mikowski said. “I’ve never had a $2 raise in my life.”
Commissioners also preferred to wait on a raise — if one is given — until after union contracts are settled. Road Commission employees belong to Teamsters Local 214, with the contract expiring at the end of the month.
Popa said contract negotiations have nothing to do with Moore being given a raise, as he is an administrative staff person. Other commissioners disagreed, saying union raises will impact the budget’s bottom line.
Minutes from the April 21 meeting show that a discussion was held regarding limiting raises for staff members to about 2 percent. No action was taken on the issue, with Popa saying that if a policy was to be made, he’d like to see something brought forward and placed on the agenda.
That has not been done.
Commissioners also set a 5 p.m. July 1 special meeting to go over applications for the managing director position, which was posted in mid-May. Applications have a July 1 deadline; about 20 have been received so far.
Popa requested that a special meeting be set prior to the deadline to sort through, discuss and eliminate some of the applications, but other commissioners wanted to wait until after the deadline.
Commissioner Jim Calhoun said all commissioners are able to come into the office and look through the applications.
In the end, commissioners approved on a 4-1 vote holding the meeting on July 1, with Popa voting “no.”
Kelenske had been on the job for less than a year, having abruptly turned in his resignation in late April. He was paid an annual salary of $80,000. Kelenske could not be reached for comment, but gave “politics” as his reason for leaving, according to news reports.
