GREILICKVILLE — Elmwood Township planners made no progress on determining if a health and wellness resort proposed for the Timberlee Hills area meets standards set forth in the township’s zoning ordinance.
The township planning commission met for a little over two hours Tuesday and, in the end, voted 4-2 — with commission Chairman Rick Bechtold and Commissioner Chris Mikowski voting “no” — to allow attorney Lauren Teichner to present findings of fact that would show a zoning standard has not been met.
Teichner represents a group of about 100 neighboring residents who oppose the 18-acre Wellevity resort who say the private roads leading to the resort are insufficient for the amount of traffic that will be generated, it will create noise and light pollution and will impact the environment.
On Tuesday, planners talked about whether the Wellevity proposal furthers the goals of the township master plan.
Teichner, who specializes in environmental law, said the draft document put together by Sarah Clarren, township zoning administrator, includes facts that support some of those goals.
But it does not give any information about how it does not support other elements of the master plan that may have planners concluding the standard has not been met, Teichner said.
“It presents one sample set of findings and not alternatives,” Teichner said. “You have been given one set of facts.”
The next meeting has been set for 6:30 p.m. May 24 at the township fire station. Teichner and Marc McKellar, who represents Steve Brock, the owner of a 100-acre parcel at the top of the former ski resort hill, are to present their findings to Clarren, who will put together a new document.
Brock is seeking a special use permit for the resort. By law, if all of the zoning standards are met, the township must approve the application.
McKellar said he would have expected to have final approval on the project by March or April, with work beginning this construction season.
“The applicant has already provided this information and we’re just regurgitating history,” McKellar said, but said for clarity’s sake it’s the right thing to do.
Clarren said she put together the draft document as she always has, using information given to her by the applicant detailing how the proposal has met the standards.
“But it is a draft,” Clarren said. “The commission has had the document since February. At no time did any commissioner ask me to do anything.”
The township planning commission has met several times regarding the resort, which is the largest project ever proposed for the township.
Plans for the resort show a lodge, single-family homes and cabins, a restaurant, market, clubroom, pavilions, a greenhouse and gardens. Plans also call for a spa and wellness facility with areas for yoga and exercise, an indoor pool and a meditation dome.
If approved, the resort will have a private well and its own wastewater treatment system; permits for the well and wastewater system are issued by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
