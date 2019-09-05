TRAVERSE CITY -- E. coli levels at three Traverse City beaches surpassed the safety threshold.
No swimming or body contact with the water is advised for Traverse City Senior Center Beach.
Testing Thursday found 1,000 for E. coli/100 ml, a Level 3 result.
Clinch Park and Traverse City State Park beaches tested at Level 2, which means no contact above the waist is advised.
The results, announced weekly by the Grand Traverse County Health Department, surmised that strong winds might be the culprit.
"These high E. coli counts are likely due to the strong on-shore winds at these locations yesterday," reads a statement by Daniel R. Thorell, environmental health director.
He said all three beaches were sampled again with new results released Friday.
Benzie/Leelanau District Health Department also reported higher than desired E. coli at Suttons Bay Marina Thursday.
E. Coli levels were at Level 2 with 387 colonies per 100/ml, according to a health department statement.
E. coli is a bacteria commonly found in the intestines of humans and other animals, some strains of which can make people sick.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.