TRAVERSE CITY — Construction on FishPass in Traverse City still is on hold and a 13th Circuit Court judge wants to hear more about whether the project should go to a public vote.
That question is at the center of a lawsuit city resident Rick Buckhalter filed. In it, he questioned whether the nearly $20 million federally funded project to replace the Union Street Dam with a weir and fish-sorting channel constitutes a disposal of parkland.
But city Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht didn’t have a copy of the amended complaint Buckhalter filed Monday, so her request that Judge Thomas Power lift a preliminary injunction he placed on the project will have to wait.
Power also indicated he had questions over whether the project does constitute a disposal of city parkland or whether another city charter ordinance might be in play, one perpetually dedicating any city parks to “solely parkland” uses.
A 400-foot-long, 6-foot-high fence that would block access to the fish-sorting channel prompted those questions, Power said.
“Is that a park purpose when you’re excluding the public from that part of the park? Are we violating the requirement that it be used solely for parkland purposes? It’s something I think we should be considering at the next get-together,” he said.
Power cited the city’s lease with the Bijou Theater, which includes a clause that the theater operator clear out any of its improvements from the city-owned building in Clinch Park if the city opts not to renew the 10-year agreement.
There’s no such clause in the city’s memorandum of understanding with the Great Lakes Fishery Commission — the project lead agency — and other partners, Power noted.
Trible-Laucht said the city isn’t trying to evade the requirements of its own charter requirements, and that past votes involved actual property interests being relinquished, like a part of the Jay Smith Walkway. Other major renovations like Hickory Hills or Clinch Park didn’t require a public vote.
“There’s not a blanket requirement of, this is a big project and everybody gets a vote on it, that’s not what the charter says,” she said.
Power put the project on hold after a Jan. 15 hearing where he told the city he felt misled on the removal of two large black willow trees on the river’s south bank between the Union Street bridge and dam.
Dan Zielinski, GLFC’s project lead, and Boardman River Restoration Project Implementation Team leader Frank Dituri indicated at a Dec. 9 hearing that those trees would not be cut. Power initially denied Buckhalter’s request for a preliminary injunction that day.
Then, a city resident emailed Power to tell him the trees had been marked, possibly for removal. The judge in a Jan. 15 hearing told Trible-Laucht that while the tree cuttings didn’t get to the merits of the case, he was left wondering whether the information he had was accurate or sufficient enough to determine whether Buckhalter was likely to succeed on the merits — one factor in considering a preliminary injunction.
Both trees will be spared after what Trible-Laucht called a “short-circuited” process to determine whether they would stay or go and some earlier confusion indicated by Dituri’s and Zielinski’s sworn statements — Zielinski wrote that he believed as of Dec. 9 that one tree would be spared while Dituri at that point thought both would stay.
Part of the confusion was because the process to determine exactly which trees would go or not wasn’t complete prior to the Jan. 15 hearing, but is now, Trible-Laucht said.
“Now those determinations have been made, and as was originally assumed before, the two black willows in question are going to remain on site,” she said.
Buckhalter said he believed plans for tree cuttings pre-dated that, pointing to plan documents that seemed to indicate project planners knew exactly which trees would be cut as far back as 2019.
Trible-Laucht said the cuttings would comply with one city tree-cutting ordinance that required a tree survey be done, and that the park would be nine trees shy of meeting the ordinance’s canopy requirement. That same ordinance would allow the city to pay into a tree fund if the canopy requirement isn’t met — something a $25,000 donation would cover.
Buckhalter said after the meeting that he believes Power’s comments showed the charter amendment arguments had caught Power’s attention. But he was frustrated by the delay.
“It wasn’t what I expected at all, which is unfortunate, so we’ll have to go back at it next Thursday,” he said.
Friday’s hearing will continue on Thursday at 9:30 a.m., Power said.
Meanwhile, the project is on hold and Trible-Laucht told Power the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers figured delays would cost roughly $9,100 per day.
Trible-Laucht, reached by email, declined to comment on the hearing.
The hearing was frustrating for Barbara Stamiris, an environmental activist who lives near Traverse City and one of the organizers of a “Save the Trees” rally Wednesday.
She believes city’s position on the two willows showed how haphazardly the planning process was done, and how last-minute — Zielinski said cutting decisions weren’t final as of Jan. 15, three days before contractors were due to start cutting.
It’s all the more pressing that Traverse City hire a professional arborist, and carefully consider cutting decisions before the trees fall for good, she argued, raising the “measure twice, cut once” adage.
“Well, when it comes to cutting down our tree canopy and these beautiful mature trees that are supporting the riverbank, it should be the golden rule that you plan it twice and carefully, and cut once and make sure that what you’re cutting is absolutely what needs to be cut,” Stamiris said.
