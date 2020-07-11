THOMPSONVILLE — No one was hurt in a Benzie County airplane crash.
The Thursday call drew Michigan State Police troopers to Thompsonville Airport in Weldon Township, according to a release.
A 57-year-old Swanton, Ohio, man had piloted a crash-landed Cessna two-engine plane, and was the only one inside. He escaped the crash without injury.
The plane hit the runway and slide about 250 yards before coming to a stop during the early evening incident.
He told troopers he’d flown into Thompsonville from Pellston Airport, and might’ve been distracted and forgot to put down his landing gear, according to the release.
The plane itself suffered damage to its underside and propellers.
Photos and a report have been submitted to the Federal Aviation Administration for further investigation.
