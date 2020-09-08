BELLAIRE — A plane crash spared the lives of four Ohioans.
The crash drew first responders to the Bellaire airport's runway Friday afternoon, according to a release from the Antrim County Sheriff’s Department.
It details the suspected cause of the crash — the single-engine, fixed-wing Cessna in question apparently suffered a braking system malfunction as it approached the runway to land. Its pilot, 68-year-old James Kusian, did his best to maneuver the plane as it went down. He and some friends had flown in from Toledo, Ohio, according to the release.
It skidded and then slid along the pavement, eventually coming to a stop on a grassy embankment.
The plane itself suffered damage to its landing gear and left wing, according to the release.
Kusian and his three passengers were luckier — they emerged from the wreckage without injury.
Deputies were assisted on the scene by Bellaire firefighters, Antrim County Airport staff and Township Area Ambulance workers, who remained on standby.
Antrim County Sheriff Dan Bean did not immediately return a call for comment Tuesday.
