TORCH LAKE — No one was hurt when a pontoon boat flipped just north of Torch Lake’s sandbar — but financial injuries cut deep.
The vessel, a two-deck rental pontoon formerly offered at DeWitt Marine, sank about 100 feet down to Torch Lake’s bottom, according to store Operations Manager Mark McCool.
By the end of the near 12-hour recovery, the $80,000 boat was considered a total loss.
“The boat, obviously, was turned upside down, and that causes some pretty bad mechanical failures — they’re not designed to operate while they’re upside down,” McCool said.
The incident drew Antrim County Sheriff’s Department marine patrol officers and three separate salvage companies to the scene around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, along with a group of concerned, helpful fellow boaters.
A party of 13 — 8 adults, 5 children — rented the double decker Saturday, McCool said.
They enjoyed the afternoon tubing and playing in the water. At one point, the group decided to up the tubing difficulty by fishtailing back and forth, offering the pair towed behind a rougher path through the ship’s wake.
Until the driver misjudged a sharp turn.
The top-heavy pontoon rolled into the surf and was left upside down and sinking, McCool said.
McCool’s never seen anything like it.
“I’ve personally never heard of (this happening) and never seen it,” he said Tuesday. “I don’t think a double decker has ever flipped on Torch Lake.”
The wreck sent passengers into the water — fortunately, everyone but the pair on the tube was below deck, according to McCool, and weren’t forced under when the vessel flipped. All of them were able to escape the sinking pontoon without injury.
Another group of boaters saw the wreck and pulled the passengers aboard to safety. Marine deputies arrived after the rescue, and departed after determining they couldn’t do much more to help, Antrim County Sheriff Dan Bean said.
McCool — as well as Bean — confirmed no alcohol was involved in the wreck. McCool said he requested the boat’s captain take a PBT from marine division deputies on the scene, which revealed a 0.0.
At that point, the vessel sat on the lake bottom with a blown engine and heavy stress damage to several structural points.
Resurfacing the pontoon proved a much trickier endeavor. According to McCool, righting the vessel and dredging it from the lake floor required the work of three salvage companies and took about 11 straight hours.
Tow Boat US and Poseidon Marine were particularly helpful, McCool said — Tow Boat’s airbags helped lift the wreckage from the depths, and Poseidon Marine’s barge, equipped with a tow crane, was a notable boon.
They finally got the vessel to a dock around 1:30 a.m.
“I don’t know if we’d have gotten the boat out of the water without them,” McCool said.
For now, renters haven’t been asked to pay for any damages, he added. It’s the first time the company has seen a total loss of a rental.
